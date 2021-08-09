7 grooming tips and how to maintain good body hygiene for men

Men need to pay attention to how they look and their body. These are some basic tips on how to take good care of yourself.

Bath early and at least once a day

Some men go about their days without taking a bath and go through the day not smelling fresh and clean.

Having your bath early and regularly helps to maintain smooth skin and a glowing complexion.

Typically, you are supposed to bathe twice daily, especially if you went out. After the sweat and stress of time, take a bath.

Use moisturizing creams and lotions

Men need to care about having radiant and not dry skin. It's not okay leaving your house everyday with your skin dry.

Sheabutter and cocoa butter are the best creams or lotions for men.

Bed sheets and pillow case

Using one bed sheet for one month is so wrong and unhygienic. It would give you pimples and rashes.

You cannot get away with changing your sheets regularly by using dark bed sheets. Change your bed sheets and pillow case to clean ones regularly.

Shaving beards and underarm hair

Men, you do not have to have a forest growing out of your underarm. It increases the likelihood of having a foul body odor. So, shave your underarm hairs.

You also need to groom your beards. You do not need to shave all your facial hair but, it should look neat and presentable, not like you just came out of a cave.

Use clean shaving sticks and aftershave. You can buy beard oil to make your beards look fresher.

Using deodorant and perfume

Smelling good is good business. People get attracted to you because of how good you smell and, are put off by bad odor.

A good ladies man knows that smelling good is a key part of his game.

Brushing and flossing

Brushing should be the first thing you do when you wake up and the last thing before you go to bed.

After every meal, you should also floss to remove particles that might be stuck in your teeth and drink water to keep your breath fresh.

Not changing underwear regularly

Wear one pair of underwear for a day.

No, you do not have to smell it to decide if you should wear it another day, just keep it in the pile of dirty clothes to be washed.

Buy a new batch of underwear every three months, you do not have to wait till they’re all torn and old. Plus, having more underwear means you can wear one each day.