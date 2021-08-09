Men are often complacent about their hygiene and ignore many basic grooming habits. They believe personal hygiene and grooming is a feminine thing.
7 grooming tips and how to maintain good body hygiene for men
Just because you are a guy does not mean you don't have to take extra care of yourself.
Men need to pay attention to how they look and their body. These are some basic tips on how to take good care of yourself.
Bath early and at least once a day
Some men go about their days without taking a bath and go through the day not smelling fresh and clean.
Having your bath early and regularly helps to maintain smooth skin and a glowing complexion.
Typically, you are supposed to bathe twice daily, especially if you went out. After the sweat and stress of time, take a bath.
Use moisturizing creams and lotions
Men need to care about having radiant and not dry skin. It's not okay leaving your house everyday with your skin dry.
Sheabutter and cocoa butter are the best creams or lotions for men.
Bed sheets and pillow case
Using one bed sheet for one month is so wrong and unhygienic. It would give you pimples and rashes.
You cannot get away with changing your sheets regularly by using dark bed sheets. Change your bed sheets and pillow case to clean ones regularly.
Shaving beards and underarm hair
Men, you do not have to have a forest growing out of your underarm. It increases the likelihood of having a foul body odor. So, shave your underarm hairs.
You also need to groom your beards. You do not need to shave all your facial hair but, it should look neat and presentable, not like you just came out of a cave.
Use clean shaving sticks and aftershave. You can buy beard oil to make your beards look fresher.
Using deodorant and perfume
Smelling good is good business. People get attracted to you because of how good you smell and, are put off by bad odor.
A good ladies man knows that smelling good is a key part of his game.
Brushing and flossing
Brushing should be the first thing you do when you wake up and the last thing before you go to bed.
After every meal, you should also floss to remove particles that might be stuck in your teeth and drink water to keep your breath fresh.
Not changing underwear regularly
Wear one pair of underwear for a day.
No, you do not have to smell it to decide if you should wear it another day, just keep it in the pile of dirty clothes to be washed.
Buy a new batch of underwear every three months, you do not have to wait till they’re all torn and old. Plus, having more underwear means you can wear one each day.
Looking and smelling good is good business. On a scale of 1-10 how good is your hygiene compared to the tips above?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng