5 things every real man must do

Be a man. How many times have you heard this?

Here is how to be a real man[istockphoto]
There is an enormous burden on men to carry people’s responsibility, the financial pressure to provide and emotional pressure to be strong for everyone. Men are allowed to feel things but not express them.

Bottling things up or expressing it through vices like smoking, drinking and meaningless and casual sex is not how to be a man.

Here is how to be a man;

You don’t have to be Mr. Macho. Mr. Nothing can touch me. If you feel yourself slipping into depression or suicidal thoughts, then ask for help when you need it.

Admitting you need help and asking for help is much better than bottling it up and suffering in silence.

The extra pressure of being a man can make you lash out at people who care the most about you especially the women in your life or if you are married, your children. Real men communicate without screaming and shouting and are nice without being pushovers.

It is so easy to feel like no one cares and that even if you tell them what you are going through, they can’t help. If one person can’t or won't listen, try someone else. Talking about your feelings can provide some guidance and clarity. So, talk.

Accept life as it is and not as you want it to be. It might get better or it might stay the same, but your outlook on life can change your emotions. Be positive.

If life hurts, then you should cry. There is nothing wrong with crying. You are guaranteed to feel better. If the breakup hurts, cry. If your job is hectic, cry. If you lose money, cry. If someone you love dies, cry. Real men cry.

