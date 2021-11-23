5 causes of rashes in the penile area

1. Simple irritation

A man can get rashes in his penile region due to prolonged masturbation sessions that irritate the foreskin and cause redness and itching.

Also, latex condoms can cause redness and itching; it is much better to use latex-free condoms.

2. Pearly Penile Papules

These are round pimple-like bumps that develop from childhood or adolescence.

They are more common in penises that have not been circumcised. Pearly Penile Papules are not sexually transmitted and do not need to be treated. Though, they can be removed cosmetically if the person is ashamed of them.

3. Jock itch

This rash is accompanied by a painful annoying itch. This is caused by a fungus and it is common among frequent gym-goers and those who do not maintain good hygiene.

4. Allergic reactions

Allergic reactions to some drugs and medication can trigger off rash in the penile area. Also, a man is more likely to get infected with contact dermatitis from allergic reactions to cologne, detergents, some fabrics and soap.

5. Sexually transmitted infections

These can also lead to painful rashes on the skin. They are gotten from skin to skin sexual contact with an infected person.

Examples of these sexually transmitted diseases are syphilis, genital warts, genital herpes, and yeast infection.