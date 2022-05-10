Meet Osang Usie Otukpa, innovative entrepreneur behind sneakers store ‘Flykicks’

“Growing up I had always had intense love for sneakers and street wear style. It had always been difficult to get original pairs of sneakers as they were no vendors or walk in stores. I then, will mostly rely on my aunties or friends abroad to bring me pairs when they are visiting. So sometime last year, I was in Dubai at the time and I said to myself why not open up a sneaker store back home in Lagos to have sneaker aficionados like me just walk in and shop for the sneakers they love. Other than wait on personal shoppers to take the whole time to deliver or shop online, you can wear the sneaker to see how it really fits. Well, that thought birthed Flykicks and today it’s a brand sneakers lovers in Nigeria love. I am happy we were able to solve a problem we sneakers lovers were experiencing. I am glad we are filling that vacuum”.

On the challenges he encounters running the business, he said: “Well mostly the challenges range from restocking the sneakers because I have to first source all the various sizes, trying hard to win raffles, source reseller’s overseas, and shipping them down to Nigeria. Sometimes it can be pretty stressful and time consuming. But we don’t allow that deter us. We keep moving”.

The fashionable businessman also stated that he has gotten patronage from some of the biggest celebrities in Nigeria.

“Celebrities love to stay true to their feet so they always shop with us at flykicks. The likes of Rema, Zlatan, Backroad Gee, Vector, Mayorkun, Dremo, Buju, Big Brother Naija’s Neo, Dorathy, Poco Lee and others have been patronizing us”.

The Flykicks boss also noted that creating a strong brand image and building a street wear community would be part of the milestones the business has recorded so far.

“I would say asides it being profitable, we have been able to create a solid brand image and community as street wear culture is growing and more persons are getting in tune. We started last year and will be one in August. We are moving to a much bigger store as we have naturally outgrown our current store”.

