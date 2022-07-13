RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to know if you can drive through floodwater with your car

It’s the rainy season in Nigeria, and that only means one thing, your car is likely to get stuck in a flood of water.

Driving through the rain is an extreme sport [Carbuzz]
It’s never a good idea to drive through water because six inches is enough to immobilize your car, plus your tires can get stuck in muddy waters.

Of course, no one wants to drive into a pool of water but before you do so, think about it, can your car survive it or should you make a U-Turn? Here are how to know if your car can survive a drive through the water;

If the components of your car are located underneath the car, then driving through the water is a manifestly bad idea. Water and electricity don’t mix.

If the electric power steering, kickstarter and Engine Control Unit are in the lower parts of your car, driving it through the water might create a big problem for you.

Imagine water damaging your electric power steering, you would barely be able to steer your car.

The shorter the car is, the more likely it is to get submerged in water. However, some cars like Land Range Rover make provision for an increase in height.

Here are the best cars to drive during the rainy season: Land Rover Defender, Audi A6 Allroad, Mitsubishi L 200, Ford Focus, Suzuki Ignis and Subaru XV.

If you don’t want inside your vehicle to become a pool, then before you set out, check to see if rust has caused spaces and openings underneath your car that can cause water to pass through.

Where air enters your car is so important in determining whether you can drive in water or not. Your car’s air straw is what sucks air into your engine.

If your car's air intake is situated under your car, that means water would get sucked into your car and damage your vehicle.

  1. Drive slowly. You don’t want to race through the vehicle and get stuck. Ease off your accelerator and drive-in low gear. Put your foot on the accelerator and use the brake to regulate speed.
  2. Switch off your AC because excuse water can damage the AC unit by causing a bridge in the circuit.

