Gen Z slangs everyone should know (part 2)

Here is a list of the lingo you should know

1. No cap

This basically means ‘facts,’ meaning you are telling the truth. Advance use of this word is ‘capping,’ which simply means lying. For example; That meal was good, no cap or dude, you’re capping, she dumped you.

2. Ghosting

This is when someone stops talking or chatting with you all of a sudden, without explanation. Often occurs in a talking stage or situationship, which could be very painful. It is used in a sentence as that guy ghosted me after Valentine’s.

3. Drag

This means to criticize or publicly humiliate someone on social media. For example, the celebrity was dragged for the picture she posted online.

4. Aired

This is viewing someone’s message online and intentionally not responding to the sender. It is also similar to the word ‘leave on read .’ As in- she aired his message because of his bad English.

5. Pull up

This literally means to hang out, like you are pulling up in your car to an event.

6. Lit

Similar to another slang, ‘fire,’ it is often used to describe something cool, fun, and exciting. It can be used as yesterday’s concert was lit.

7. It’s the …… for me

To comment on something you either like or dislike. It could be used in a positive or negative light, but it often connotes something negative. Like in this sentence; it’s the unequal brows for me

8. Snack

When a person says you look like a snack, they mean you look delectable and very fine. Another word which comes close to this is ‘a whole meal’. Usually, both phrases are used as compliments to hype people up for looking extra fine. As in- Ahn ahn see you looking a snack, dia fada!!!

9. Shook

This means to be utterly shaken or affected by something. You can say, when I saw the post, I was so shook.

10. Finna