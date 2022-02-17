There’s only so little that can be compiled in this list; the best thing is always to try to update your Gen Z vocabulary once in a while; ask questions, stay active on Twitter and TikTok(most times, these apps are where they spring up from).
Gen Z slangs everyone should know (part 2)
The Gen Z lingo is a dictionary with many words; new words and meanings spring up every day, and sometimes, it is hard to keep up.
Here is a list of the lingo you should know
1. No cap
This basically means ‘facts,’ meaning you are telling the truth. Advance use of this word is ‘capping,’ which simply means lying. For example; That meal was good, no cap or dude, you’re capping, she dumped you.
2. Ghosting
This is when someone stops talking or chatting with you all of a sudden, without explanation. Often occurs in a talking stage or situationship, which could be very painful. It is used in a sentence as that guy ghosted me after Valentine’s.
3. Drag
This means to criticize or publicly humiliate someone on social media. For example, the celebrity was dragged for the picture she posted online.
4. Aired
This is viewing someone’s message online and intentionally not responding to the sender. It is also similar to the word ‘leave on read .’ As in- she aired his message because of his bad English.
5. Pull up
This literally means to hang out, like you are pulling up in your car to an event.
6. Lit
Similar to another slang, ‘fire,’ it is often used to describe something cool, fun, and exciting. It can be used as yesterday’s concert was lit.
7. It’s the …… for me
To comment on something you either like or dislike. It could be used in a positive or negative light, but it often connotes something negative. Like in this sentence; it’s the unequal brows for me
8. Snack
When a person says you look like a snack, they mean you look delectable and very fine. Another word which comes close to this is ‘a whole meal’. Usually, both phrases are used as compliments to hype people up for looking extra fine. As in- Ahn ahn see you looking a snack, dia fada!!!
9. Shook
This means to be utterly shaken or affected by something. You can say, when I saw the post, I was so shook.
10. Finna
This is actually an old American slang which is a contraction of ‘fixing to’. It usually means ‘going to do something’ or ‘getting ready to do something’. Like in- I’m finna go to that store.
