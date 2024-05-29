ADVERTISEMENT
You can now post one-minute videos on your WhatsApp status – Here’s how

Gideon Nicholas Day

WhatsApp continues to innovate, enhancing the ways users can connect and share. Following in the footsteps of its sister app, Instagram, WhatsApp has introduced extended video capabilities for statuses. This eagerly awaited update allows users to post one-minute video statuses, doubling the previous limit of 30 seconds.

The new update allows users to extend the maximum video length in status updates from 30 seconds to a full minute. This enhancement enables sharing longer snippets of your day, capturing complete events, and delivering more nuanced messages through your video status.

For creators, this means uninterrupted storytelling as they can now share events or experiences without the hassle of splitting their videos into multiple segments, allowing for a smoother and more natural viewing experience. With a full minute at their disposal, users can explore more creative avenues for their statuses, showcase their hobbies or skills in greater detail, create mini-vlogs, or tell more elaborate stories. Additionally, fleeting moments or ongoing activities can be captured in their entirety, whether it’s a child’s laughter, a breathtaking view, or a funny pet antic.

For viewers, this update provides a more immersive and engaging experience with longer video statuses. They can follow the story's flow more easily and appreciate the captured moments in greater depth. The extended video length allows creators to convey more information or express themselves more comprehensively, which is particularly beneficial for tutorials, demonstrations, or sharing complex ideas. With the potential for creative storytelling and diverse content, viewers can enjoy a wider range of video updates, from funny skits to mini-documentaries.

  1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.
  2. Click on the “Status” tab (bottom bar on Android, top right corner on iPhone).
  3. Tap on “Add Status” within the Status tab.
  4. Select the video you want to upload from your phone’s gallery or camera roll.
  5. Tap “Send” to share your video status.

The extended video status feature is currently in the beta testing phase, available initially to a limited group of beta testers on Android devices. WhatsApp plans to roll out the update to all users in the coming weeks, potentially for both Android and iOS platforms.

Earlier reports had indicated that the extended video status feature was in the beta testing phase, available initially to a limited group of beta testers on Android devices. WhatsApp has now rolled out the update to all users in the coming weeks, potentially for both Android and iOS platforms.

Ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp downloaded on your smartphone to use the extended video status feature.

Uploading and viewing longer videos will naturally consume more storage space on your phone. Be mindful of your available storage and consider deleting older statuses or media files if needed to create space for the new, longer video updates.

The extended video status feature on WhatsApp opens doors for more creative and expressive storytelling. By allowing users to share longer video snippets, WhatsApp is enhancing the overall status experience and making it more competitive with similar features on other platforms.

Gideon Nicholas Day

