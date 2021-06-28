Writer and entrepreneur Kehinde Ajose reveals how writing a book on Don Jazzy inspired him

That move kickstarted the journey that has led him to become a noteable writer and entrepreneur.

Kenni, a graduate of Lagos State University told Pulse that the rave reviews the book garnered inspired him to start his own PR business.

He has since founded his PR firm, Visibility Solutions Media.

"After writing my book on Don Jazzy in 2015, a lot of personal brands and entrepreneurs approached me to handle their perception management and public relations," he said.

"This inspired me to start my own content marketing and public relations business".

Kenni has now gone into the business of giving visibility to business owners and entrepreneurs.

"Visibility is about getting seen, becoming known and creating a name for yourself so that you get positioned authoritatively in the minds of your prospect," he said.

The author of three books also noted that any business that desires to dominate their niche must not underestimate the importance of investing in public relations.

"Whatever the industry, trust plays a monumental role when it comes to determining the success of a business. Without trust, a business leaves potential profit on the table," he said.

"To bridge that trust-gap between a business and its would-be clients or customers, the business needs a creative result oriented public relations strategy.

"Everyone is digitally connected in today’s world, and PR helps companies to create a strong online presence that is highly visible to their target audience".