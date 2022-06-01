World Milk Day: Three Crowns serves consumers, shoppers healthy breakfast

The brand is set to nourish consumers and shoppers with healthy breakfast meals in selected outlets and hot spots across major cities in Nigeria in a campaign tagged #EnjoyDairyWithThreeCrowns which connects very strongly with the global theme for this year’s World Milk Day celebration, #EnjoyDairy.

While flagging off the campaign at the Lagos headquarters of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Gloria Jacobs, explained that the brand was staging the campaign to amplify the fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day so that Nigerians eat healthy and nourishing breakfasts every day.

She said, “Three Crowns recognizes the fact that it is not enough to start a day off with just any kind of breakfast; it must be breakfast that is both healthy and nourishing because our lives are busy with physical and mental activities, and responsibilities daily. These challenges require adequate nutrition to help us all through the day.

“Three Crowns milk encourages healthy lifestyle and will provide free breakfast to shoppers and consumers on Wednesday June 1st at select locations. Dairy is an in important complement to everyday life and should be consumed daily because of its importance and relevance to daily nourishment” Jacobs said.

It would be recalled that World Milk Day is an annual celebration initiated in 2001 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and holds on June 1 every year to show the importance of milk as a global food and to encourage milk and dairy consumption as part of the daily diet.

Three Crowns milk is a leading Nigerian brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.