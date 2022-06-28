RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Wonders of the world: 30,00-year-old mummified baby mammoth found in the muck

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

The woolly mammoth roamed the earth for about five million years before becoming extinct 4,000 years ago.

Mammoth
Mammoth

Many controversies surround their extinction; some say that humans constantly hunted them down for food and their raw materials, and others say it was as a result of climate change.

Scientists acclaimed that their inability to adapt quickly to the changes in their environment resulted in their extinction. The mammoth is said to be the same size as its distant cousin - the elephants.

They were herbivores whose primary diet consisted of grasses, shrubs, leaves, and sedges.

Surprisingly, after 4,000 years of being extinct, a complete baby woolly mammoth was recently discovered in North America, Canada. The creature was found by gold miners who were digging in the gold fields in Trondk Hwchin Traditional Territory of Yukon.

Although Yukon is a world-famous site for fossils and remains of ice age animals, this recent discovery was never before experienced.

The woolly baby mammoth was dug up and was found to have all its body parts intact and complete; the intestines, trunk, hair, skin, and toenails all in its place, including the last meal it had.

Analysis proved that the mammoth was female, and as such, the indigenous people of Trondk Hwchin named her “Nun cho ga,” which loosely translates to “big baby animal” in Hän language.

Speculations are that Nun Cho ga was probably a month old, walking with her mother when she got stuck in the muck; eventually, she died and got frozen during the ice age.

Geologists and paleontologists in the country showed great excitement, as this discovery plays a significant role in their works and research. Nun cho ga is said to be the first ever near complete, best preserved mummified woolly mammoth species in the North America.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

