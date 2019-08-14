Coconut water is nature's gift to humans, with its low sugar content and refreshing properties, as well as other little-known

That clear liquid that is 95% water found in coconuts is the treasure we speak of. The coconut water or coconut milk harvested from young coconuts, about 5-7 months of age, have the most water and contain more nutrients than mature coconut milk. The health benefits range from lowering blood sugar to helping in dental care.

1. Antioxidant properties

Coconut water contains lots of antioxidants, which help prevent the damage to the system caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that are produced in your cells during your own metabolism. Their production increases in response to stress or injury. Intake of foods and drinks that can neutralise these free radicals are highly encouraged, and coconut water does just that.

2. Abundance of nutrients

Coconut water is very low in calories, is rich in potassium, magnesium and copper. For the body to function properly, these nutrients are very essential. One serving of coconut water will cover about 13% of your daily potassium needs, 14% of your daily magnesium needs, and 11% of your daily copper requirements.

3. Helps lower blood sugar level

Research has shown that coconut water can lower blood sugar levels and improve other health markers in diabetic animals. A study with diabetic rats treated with coconut water showed that better blood sugar levels were maintained better than in the other diabetic rats.

4. May help prevent kidney stones

Though more research is still to be carried out, coconut water has been found to keep crystals from sticking to the kidneys and other parts of the urinary tract. It also reduced the number of crystals formed in the urine. Kidney stones form when calcium, oxalate and other compounds combine to form crystals in the urine. These can then form stones.

5. Helps heart health

The calcium, potassium and magnesium content help in maintaining heart health. A 2006 study found that rats given coconut water had a decreased chance of having a heart attack. It helped decrease the total cholesterol triglyceride levels and LDL (bad) cholesterol around the heart.

6. Good post-workout beverage

Coconut water is high in potassium, and such it is great for electrolyte replacement. It has even been used for IV hydration in certain emergency situations.

7. Helps reduce blood pressure

The high potassium content has also been found to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and lower blood pressure. A 2005 study found that when subjects were given coconut water for two weeks, their systolic blood pressure was 71 percent lower and their diastolic blood pressure was 29 percent lower than those who drank plain water.

Though coconut water has many attractive properties, it should not be substituted for water.