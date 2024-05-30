ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry

Oghenerume Progress

Hanging panties outside to dry is a practice that offers numerous benefits

How do you dry your panties? [The Guardian]
How do you dry your panties? [The Guardian]

When it comes to washing your panties as a lady, most people either hang them in their bathroom to dry or use a dryer.

While both options might get your undies dry, there is a better method to dry that actually comes with some benefits. This option is to dry your panties outside under the sun.

Before you conclude and say, nah, I can never do that, here are some compelling reasons to consider this practice:

Drying your panties outside under the sun disinfects them. This is because sunlight is a natural disinfectant. Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can help kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that might be present on your panties.

This natural sanitisation process can leave your underwear feeling fresher and cleaner without the need for harsh chemicals.

Hanging your panties outside also gives it a fresher scent. Nothing beats the fresh scent of air-dried laundry. Hanging your panties outside allows them to absorb the fresh outdoor air, leaving them smelling naturally clean and fresh.

This can be a welcome alternative to artificial fragrances from dryer sheets or fabric softeners.

How do you dry your panties? [The Guardian]
How do you dry your panties? [The Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

Dryers can be harsh on delicate fabrics, leading to wear and tear over time. The high heat and tumbling action can cause fibres to break down, reducing the lifespan of your panties. Hanging them outside, on the other hand, is a gentler method that helps maintain the integrity and elasticity of the fabric, ensuring they last longer.

In addition, the heat from dryers can cause shrinkage and damage to delicate items like panties. By air-drying them outside, you avoid the risk of shrinkage and maintain the original size and fit of your underwear. This is particularly important for items made from materials like lace, silk, or elastic.

In conclusion, hanging panties outside to dry is a practice that offers numerous benefits, from preserving fabric quality to contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle. Embrace this simple, effective method and enjoy the fresh, clean results it brings to your delicate panties.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

