While both options might get your undies dry, there is a better method to dry that actually comes with some benefits. This option is to dry your panties outside under the sun.

Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry

Before you conclude and say, nah, I can never do that, here are some compelling reasons to consider this practice:

1. Natural disinfection

Drying your panties outside under the sun disinfects them. This is because sunlight is a natural disinfectant. Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can help kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that might be present on your panties.

This natural sanitisation process can leave your underwear feeling fresher and cleaner without the need for harsh chemicals.

2. Fresh scent

Hanging your panties outside also gives it a fresher scent. Nothing beats the fresh scent of air-dried laundry. Hanging your panties outside allows them to absorb the fresh outdoor air, leaving them smelling naturally clean and fresh.

This can be a welcome alternative to artificial fragrances from dryer sheets or fabric softeners.

3. Preserves quality

Dryers can be harsh on delicate fabrics, leading to wear and tear over time. The high heat and tumbling action can cause fibres to break down, reducing the lifespan of your panties. Hanging them outside, on the other hand, is a gentler method that helps maintain the integrity and elasticity of the fabric, ensuring they last longer.

In addition, the heat from dryers can cause shrinkage and damage to delicate items like panties. By air-drying them outside, you avoid the risk of shrinkage and maintain the original size and fit of your underwear. This is particularly important for items made from materials like lace, silk, or elastic.

