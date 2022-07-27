RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why Nigerians are relocating easily to these 5 countries

Omotosho Elizabeth

If you are among the Nigerians planning on relocating, it might be nice to consider countries that are pretty much easy to get into.

At this rate, it’s no longer a big deal to wake up each day to the news of another one of your friends who has relocated out of Nigeria. Now, you can’t stop wondering how everyone is relocating so easily.

The simple truth is some countries are easier to migrate to. So, if you are starting to consider relocation, a good place to start will be some of these countries.

1) Germany

Germany is home to many tech savvy Nigerians. The most exciting part is that you can easily secure a job there while you’re still in Nigeria before commencing your relocation processes.

If, on the other hand, you’re relocating to the country as a student, you’re in luck because the process is pretty straightforward. Yes, Germany is a non-English speaking country but the good news is that many universities in the country offer courses in English and German.

Germany
Germany Pulse Nigeria

2) Belgium

Because relocating to Belgium isn’t as competitive as the United States, it makes the process quite easy. All you need to do is to secure a job over there from Nigeria.

Here’s the icing on the cake! You can apply for a permanent residency as soon as you relocate.

Belgium
Belgium Pulse Nigeria

3) Canada

The process of migrating to Canada is quite simple. It might be a little expensive because you need to write a couple of exams to prove that you have a good understanding of English language, and also have some money in your bank account to be considered, but that’s about it.

You don’t necessarily have to secure a job from Nigeria to be able to relocate, as long as you have certain professional skills that make you eligible to work over there.

Canada
Canada Pulse Nigeria

4) Australia

Not everyone can secure a job in another country while they are still in Nigeria. So, you can imagine how exciting it is to find an alternative like skilled workers program created in countries like Australia for people who want to migrate to their country.

Australia
Australia Pulse Nigeria

5) United Kingdom

UK offers international students the opportunity to work in the country after studying. So, if you are looking for an easy route to get into the UK, you can consider going as a student.

United Kingdom
United Kingdom Pulse Nigeria

