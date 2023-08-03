Why Mackinac Island has banned cars for 125 years

In Mackinac Island, cars have been banned for an astonishing 125 years.

It all started in 1898 when this island located in the serene waters of Lake Huron, Michigan, decided to preserve its natural beauty and historic charm.

The local government recognised the potential negative impact of automobiles on the island's tranquil ambiance, and decided to ban cars entirely and this has remained for 125 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the car ban, bicycles and horse-drawn carriages reign supreme as the primary modes of transportation in Mackinac Island.

On the streets, bicycles whir along scenic pathways, offering a leisurely way to explore the island's nooks and crannies.

Horse-drawn carriages provide a touch of romance and nostalgia, transporting visitors to a bygone era as they traverse charming streets lined with historic buildings.

There's an exception...

Some cars are allowed on the island for emergency services only. These include three fire trucks, three police vehicles and one ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are, however, specially designed to navigate the pathways and streets that are accessible to bicycles and pedestrians.

With the ban on cars, Mackinac Island has been able to avoid vehicular pollution which has helped maintain air quality and preserve the island's natural splendour.

Lush forests, colourful wildflowers, and the crystal-clear waters of Lake Huron remain unspoiled, offering a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

In addition, this move not only safeguarded the island's picturesque landscape but also established a distinctive identity that sets Mackinac Island apart from other tourist destinations.