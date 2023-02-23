ADVERTISEMENT
Why Egusi Ijebu is different and even more delicious than others

Temi Iwalaiye

The Ijebus frequently eat a special kind of Egusi called Egusi Ijebu.

Egusi Ijebu is a special kind of Egusi [Youtube]
The Ijebus are from Ogun State which is a state in the South-Western part of Nigeria.

They have their own version of the Egusi soup. Egusi is a soup made from grounded melon seeds is eaten by almost every tribe in Nigeria. Though in Nigeria, Egusi originated from the Igbos who probably learned from the Ghanaians.

The Ijebus are also known for their version of the Nigerian staple meal, garri which is what they call Ijebu garri. It is a sweet-sour tasting garri perfect for drinking and making eba.

In contrast with the well-known Efo Elegusi, Egusi Ijebu is cooked without the addition of vegetables. It is also watery and without any lumps.

Ogiri Ijebu is the extra spice [ebay]
Egusi Ijebu gets its distinctive flavor from Ogiri Ijebu. Ogiri Ijebu is spice created from fermented Egusi seeds and it is a specialty of the Ijebus. Ogiri Ejebu has a distinctive scent and taste.

Freshly grounded melon seeds (Two cups)

Two red peppers

One small onion bulb

Palm oil

Pieces of roasted dried fish with local seasoning (Ogiri) and Tumeric

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Pour the grounded melon seed into a pot. As it will eventually thicken when cooking, add water, so it won't get lumpy.

Add Ogiri, palm oil, seasoning cubes, salt and turmeric powder.

Give it ten minutes to cook.

To prevent lumps, stir in short intervals.

Add your dry fish and meat

Allow to cook for five minutes

Your meal is ready.

Temi Iwalaiye

