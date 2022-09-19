Why does ofada rice smell unpleasantly?

The unique smell of this local delicacy, especially when it is being cooked can be compared to that of a he-goat. Thankfully, it doesn’t taste the same way. If anything, it tastes really good, especially when combined with its local signature sauce, Ayamase.

If you’ve ever caught yourself wondering why this dish, as delicious as it tastes, smells so unpleasant, especially when it’s being made, then you are certainly not alone. Here’s a simple explanation.

Pulse Nigeria

Ofada rice is mostly planted and grown in a small community in Ogun state in Nigeria called Obafemi Owode local government area. It’s a blend of 2 species of rice- African rice and Asian rice, and it comes in different categories- brown, red, or white.

Once the rice is harvested, it is left to go through fermentation, the same way some local seasonings like Iru, Ogiri, and the likes are made to ferment.

It is first soaked in water for about 5-7 days, after which is parboiled and sun-dried before it is taken to the market to be sold. This fermentation process is responsible for the rice’s unique smell.