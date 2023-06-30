ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

Temi Iwalaiye

According to reports, an artificial sweetener that is frequently found in diet coke will be declared as potentially carcinogenic to people.

Diet Coke might be declared to cause cancer [NewYorker]
Diet Coke might be declared to cause cancer [NewYorker]

Recommended articles

This development is expected to spark a clash between the food industry and regulatory authorities.

In July, for the first time, aspartame will be classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research division of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to sources. Aspartame is a chemical found in a variety of products, including carbonated drinks, chewing gum, and diet sodas.

Diet coke might be declared carcinogenic [bigstock]
Diet coke might be declared carcinogenic [bigstock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The decision by the IARC was reached earlier this month after a gathering of specialists assessed the potential risks of this substance based on comprehensive and published evidence. However, they did not take into account the acceptable levels of consumption.

The decision on the levels of safe consumption of aspartame is determined by JECFA. JECFA is the expert committee of the WHO that specifically scrutinizes food additives. JECFA has also been looking into the usage of aspartame this year and is expected to make public its findings on July 14 2023, the same day the IARC releases its verdict.

Past decisions by IARC regarding other drugs have resulted in legal action, increased consumer concern about their safety, and compelled manufacturers to modify their formulas and explore substitutes. The IARC's assessments have received criticism from food manufacturers as a result.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

NIVEA Nigeria celebrates radiance & beauty for your shade of beautiful

NIVEA Nigeria celebrates radiance & beauty for your shade of beautiful

10 important life lessons you should know to survive your 20s

10 important life lessons you should know to survive your 20s

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

Avon HMO reaffirms commitment to customers at planned 10th anniversary walk

Avon HMO reaffirms commitment to customers at planned 10th anniversary walk

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Experience June with Pinkberry’s taste of goodness and amazing discounts

Experience June with Pinkberry’s taste of goodness and amazing discounts

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for