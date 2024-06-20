The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

This is where the creation story was set in and everything was going well with mankind until they ate the forbidden fruit and were banished from the Garden.

According to the story, the Garden of Eden is definitely a place on earth and over the years there have been different theories on the exact location.

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in any of these 5 places

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five places believed to be the Garden of Eden;

1. Mesopotamia (Modern-Day Iraq)

Many scholars believe the Garden of Eden could be located in the region of Mesopotamia, particularly between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. This theory is supported by the biblical description of Eden as having a river that splits into four, two of which are identified as the Tigris and Euphrates.

2. Persian Gulf

Some theories suggest that the Garden of Eden might have been submerged under the Persian Gulf. Proponents of this view argue that the ancient river system described in Genesis could have been flooded by rising sea levels at the end of the last Ice Age.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Armenian Highlands

Another theory places the Garden of Eden in the Armenian Highlands, which is near the headwaters of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. This aligns with the biblical description of a source for these rivers.

4. Southern Turkey

Some researchers propose that the Garden of Eden could be in southern Turkey, near the origin points of the Tigris and Euphrates. This area is also historically significant as the cradle of early civilisations.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Eastern Africa

A less common theory suggests that Eden could be located in eastern Africa, considering the region's rich biodiversity and the fact that human life is believed to have originated in Africa.