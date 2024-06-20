If you are familiar with the Bible, you must have heard about the Garden of Eden.
The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places
Despite these theories, there is no definitive archaeological evidence to confirm the exact location of the Garden of Eden.
Recommended articles
This is where the creation story was set in and everything was going well with mankind until they ate the forbidden fruit and were banished from the Garden.
According to the story, the Garden of Eden is definitely a place on earth and over the years there have been different theories on the exact location.
The Garden of Eden is believed to be in any of these 5 places
Here are five places believed to be the Garden of Eden;
1. Mesopotamia (Modern-Day Iraq)
Many scholars believe the Garden of Eden could be located in the region of Mesopotamia, particularly between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. This theory is supported by the biblical description of Eden as having a river that splits into four, two of which are identified as the Tigris and Euphrates.
2. Persian Gulf
Some theories suggest that the Garden of Eden might have been submerged under the Persian Gulf. Proponents of this view argue that the ancient river system described in Genesis could have been flooded by rising sea levels at the end of the last Ice Age.
3. Armenian Highlands
Another theory places the Garden of Eden in the Armenian Highlands, which is near the headwaters of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. This aligns with the biblical description of a source for these rivers.
4. Southern Turkey
Some researchers propose that the Garden of Eden could be in southern Turkey, near the origin points of the Tigris and Euphrates. This area is also historically significant as the cradle of early civilisations.
5. Eastern Africa
A less common theory suggests that Eden could be located in eastern Africa, considering the region's rich biodiversity and the fact that human life is believed to have originated in Africa.
Despite these theories, there is no definitive archaeological evidence to confirm the exact location of the Garden of Eden. The story of Eden is often interpreted as a theological and symbolic narrative rather than a literal geographical description.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng