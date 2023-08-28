ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?

Martha Kemigisha

It is the most refreshing drink this year with three unusual flavours blended together to make a palate elixir. The recipe alone could make you a cool party wizard! So what is this drink and how does it deliver maximum refreshment and enjoyment?

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?/Pexels
What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?/Pexels

If you spend any amount of time on social media watching people cook, taste new foods, or mix up drinks, you’ll see that trends come and go. Some trends stick around because they’re just smart and other trends are novel at first but fade away quickly.

Recommended articles

READ: Robot delivers food order to surprised TikToker sparking safety concerns

Drinks can trend, too and this time there’s a Sprite concoction that’s showing up everywhere online, and it sounds like it could be either really great or really awful, with no in-between.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sprite is already a sweet drink and this lemon-lime soda is super refreshing when cold. But it can also be a little too sweet sometimes. It is unknown who first decided to add a couple of tea bags to a bottle of Sprite and let it sit for a bit. Speculations claim that the idea might have stemmed from a flavour combination of half iced tea and half lemonade.

But you don't need to know the pioneer to enjoy this drink.

READ: This viral lemon snack revolution adds taste to movie nights

When TikTok’s Hisham Rouse posted his version of this drink in July, it received over 15 million views. He mentioned in the comments that “Sprite tea” goes back to Myspace and Friendster days. It seems it’s been popular for over 20 years, but suddenly it’s trending.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Push two regular black tea bags down into a 20-ounce bottle of Sprite.
  2. Put the cap back on and allow the tea bags to cold steep in the Sprite for 1 hour.
  3. Pour the Sprite-tea mixture into an 8-ounce glass filled with ice.
  4. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and stir.

READ: 10 habits that prove you're a foodie

The bitter tannins in the tea bags counterbalance the sugar in the Sprite, bringing some complexity. The lemon juice adds some acidity. The end result is something unexpectedly better than the sum of its parts.

For a 2-litre bottle of Sprite, just add 6 or 7 tea bags. Just remember that the longer you leave the tea bags in, the stronger the tea flavour will be.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How to make the best grilled fruit for your first time

You can take all the tea bags out after an hour and drink the bottle over a few days, or you can leave the tea bags in and see how you like the stronger tea flavour as it develops.

Some people have tried spiking it with alcohol but that is a personal choice and not reflected anywhere in the original post.

Sprite lemon tea is refreshing on its own. But it is up to your imagination to make it with a touch of your favourites.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?

3 convincing reasons you should avoid bread if you want to lose weight

3 convincing reasons you should avoid bread if you want to lose weight

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

Here’s how daddy issues affect men mentally and emotionally

Here’s how daddy issues affect men mentally and emotionally

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

7 Habits that could save you in emergency situations

7 Habits that could save you in emergency situations

5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour

5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Pink gari

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

Almonds are delicious and cheap [britannica]

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

virginity dance

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity