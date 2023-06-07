The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

What you should know about the Museum of failure

Oghenerume Progress

It is often said that failures most times lay the groundwork for groundbreaking success.

Museum of Faliure
Museum of Faliure

Recommended articles

Top brands thriving today also had their share of failures, although most of these failed products or attempts are easily forgotten. It is however important to recognize the importance of failure in the creative process, and this is how the idea of the Museum of Failure was born.

This museum which is actually a touring exhibition was founded by curator Samuel West and it presents a diverse range of failures, from colossal commercial flops to ill-conceived ideas. It does this to encourage visitors to reevaluate their relationship with failure and redefine it as an essential part of the creative process.

This museum is one that features a collection of failed products and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, the Museum of Failure spotlights more than 150 commercial ideas that didn’t pan out for various reasons. From iconic consumer products to technological advancements and cultural phenomena, the museum's collection includes some of the most notable failures in history.

A few notable examples: New Coke, Bic for Her pens, Limeade-flavored Oreo cookies, Colgate lasagna, Crystal Pepsi and a gyrating “hula chair” for exercise.

The Museum of Failure was born to recognize the importance of failure in the creative process.
The Museum of Failure was born to recognize the importance of failure in the creative process. Pulse Nigeria

Some other items on display include Apple Newton, Google Glass, N-Gage, lobotomy instruments, Harley-Davidson Cologne, Kodak DC-40, Sony Betamax, Lego Fiber Optics, the My Friend Cayla talking doll, and Paolo Macchiarini's infamous plastic trachea.

The whole idea is to stimulate discussion about accepting and learning from failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike traditional museums that celebrate triumphs, this unconventional institution pays homage to the products, concepts, and ventures that fell short of expectations. With a quirky and thought-provoking collection of failures, the museum offers visitors a chance to explore the often-overlooked side of innovation and appreciate the lessons learned along the way.

Would you like to visit the Museum of Failure?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

What you should know about the Museum of failure

What you should know about the Museum of failure

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

7 herbs that reduce stress and anxiety

7 herbs that reduce stress and anxiety

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

The best meals to eat at every age

The best meals to eat at every age

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 Places to go paintballing in Lagos

5 Places to go paintballing in Lagos

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has s*x with the groom to test his sexual prowess

How to survive the price hike of fuel and transport in Nigeria [dreamafrica]

How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria

Kolanut is used to communicate with the gods of the land.

3 foods believed to have spiritual significance

Jemaa El-Fna Square Marrakech [Continent Hop]

You should visit 5 of Africa's most popular and historic markets