These names help you understand what a mini-bus is locally called on the streets of a country.

As a new tourist, the understanding of local slangs help you navigate easily. Check out what the common buses are called in your country.

Danfo: Nigeria Trotro/Trosky: Ghana Matatu: Kenya Taxis collectifs: Algeria Candonguiero: Angola Bush taxi: Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Chad Combi: Botswana, Namibia Gbaka: Cote d'Ivoire Poda Poda: Sierra Leone Magbana: Guinea Toca Toca: Guinea-Bissau Car rapide: Senegal Sotraka: Mali Aluguer/Yasi: Cape verde Louage: Tunisia Iveco: Libya Microbus: Egypt Hafla: Sudan and South Sudan Taxi bus: Cameroon, Lesotho, E-swatini, Gabon Foula foula: Congo and Democratic Republic of the Congo Blue Donkey: Ethiopia Twegerane: Rwanda Dala dala: Tanzania Taxi brousse: Comoros islands Chapa: Mozambique Kombi: Zimbabwe Taxi Be: Madagascar Bus: Basically every other African country

This list was culled from an infographic done by Funmi Oyatogun.