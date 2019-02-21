These names help you understand what a mini-bus is locally called on the streets of a country.
As a new tourist, the understanding of local slangs help you navigate easily. Check out what the common buses are called in your country.
- Danfo: Nigeria
- Trotro/Trosky: Ghana
- Matatu: Kenya
- Taxis collectifs: Algeria
- Candonguiero: Angola
- Bush taxi: Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Chad
- Combi: Botswana, Namibia
- Gbaka: Cote d'Ivoire
- Poda Poda: Sierra Leone
- Magbana: Guinea
- Toca Toca: Guinea-Bissau
- Car rapide: Senegal
- Sotraka: Mali
- Aluguer/Yasi: Cape verde
- Louage: Tunisia
- Iveco: Libya
- Microbus: Egypt
- Hafla: Sudan and South Sudan
- Taxi bus: Cameroon, Lesotho, E-swatini, Gabon
- Foula foula: Congo and Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Blue Donkey: Ethiopia
- Twegerane: Rwanda
- Dala dala: Tanzania
- Taxi brousse: Comoros islands
- Chapa: Mozambique
- Kombi: Zimbabwe
- Taxi Be: Madagascar
- Bus: Basically every other African country
This list was culled from an infographic done by Funmi Oyatogun.