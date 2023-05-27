The sports category has moved to a new website.
What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

Temi Iwalaiye

Millennials are now parents. How different are they from the previous generation?

How are millennials as parents?
Recommended articles

As parents, millennials tend to behave differently than the other generation of parents. Here's a glimpse of their parenting style.

The number of children named Tobi, Emeka or any tribal name is almost zero to none. Among millennial parents, you will find their children bearing names like Zendaya, Jason, and Jayden. I once met a child named Britney and I was shocked she wasn’t Caucasian.

On the positive side, even though millennials are quite busy, they play with their children a lot. We had parents who were sometimes too busy for us, but millennial parents will always take time for their children.

Millennials open Instagram account for their children
It's become a common practice for parents to create Instagram accounts for their newborn babies and start posting pictures of them using first-person pronouns. For example, “Mummy fed me today.” Please, we know the baby didn’t write that.

Sometimes, they use their baby to make funny videos or post pictures and videos of their baby acting funny.

Our parents didn’t care about photoshoots, they just gave birth, but every millennial mother plans some elaborate pregnancy photoshoot.

Millennial parents are more doting and will shy away from flogging their children. Perhaps, some of them recognise how ineffective spanking and flogging were on them and so they don’t do that.

