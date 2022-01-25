RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

We Outside: Lakowe Lakes is a perfect getaway from the stress of Lagos

Lakowe Lakes is perfectly calm and beautiful.

Lakowe is beautiful [Nairalandforum]
Situated at Ibeju Lekki, Lakowe Lakes is far from the hustle and bustle of Lagos. You can barely hear the sounds of cars, loud people or music because of how deep into the hinterland it is.

All you'll hear is birds chirping and you will ask yourself, “when was the last time I heard a bird singing in Lagos?”

The peace and tranquillity is something else. Your eyes stretch for miles, and all you see are trees, flowers and the artificial lake while basking in silence.

One of the best things for your mental health is to be in nature, and that is what Lakowe Lakes offers.

You can go for a day visit, but that hardly makes sense because of how far it is, it is better to spend a night.

The apartments are fully furnished [Hikersbay]
There are different types of accommodations like a room, two rooms, three bedrooms and so on.

There are cottages, condos, duplexes and different sizes of accommodation, according to your pocket. You should budget at least N100,000 for one night in a one-bedroom.

The facility is all-inclusive; there is a gym, a restaurant, a supermarket, a swimming pool, a spa, a golf course, and many others facilities.

If you are going to Lakowe, you should go along with a car to aid your movement, so you do not have to walk everywhere because the landmass is quite large.

Anyone who lives in Lagos can testify that it is one of the most stressful places to live. With incredible traffic that lasts for hours, to noise and air pollution, you might feel on edge, angry and stressed all the time which is why going to such a natural environment is good for you.

