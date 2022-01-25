We Outside: Lakowe Lakes is a perfect getaway from the stress of Lagos

All you'll hear is birds chirping and you will ask yourself, “when was the last time I heard a bird singing in Lagos?”

The peace and tranquillity is something else. Your eyes stretch for miles, and all you see are trees, flowers and the artificial lake while basking in silence.

One of the best things for your mental health is to be in nature, and that is what Lakowe Lakes offers.

You can go for a day visit, but that hardly makes sense because of how far it is, it is better to spend a night.

Pulse Nigeria

There are different types of accommodations like a room, two rooms, three bedrooms and so on.

There are cottages, condos, duplexes and different sizes of accommodation, according to your pocket. You should budget at least N100,000 for one night in a one-bedroom.

The facility is all-inclusive; there is a gym, a restaurant, a supermarket, a swimming pool, a spa, a golf course, and many others facilities.

If you are going to Lakowe, you should go along with a car to aid your movement, so you do not have to walk everywhere because the landmass is quite large.