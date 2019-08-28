Ward off black magic using these simple steps

How To Ward Off Black Magic Step 1: Find Out If You're Cursed

Does anyone have a reason to curse you?

Does someone you know wish you ill and why? It's unusual to be cursed by someone you don't know. So chances are if you're cursed, it's because someone you know has a problem with you. Here are the most common types of curses and hexes someone may have put on you:

Love hex

Revenge spell

Bad luck hex

Lack of sleep and bad dreams

Have you been having bad luck?

If you've had a run of terrible luck, it might mean that someone cast a bad luck spell upon you. Here are a few examples of circumstances that can occur if such a spell has been cast:

You're ill for no reason

You score badly on a test, even though you studied hard and were sure you'd ace it

You trip and fall right as you were about to score a win

The car you're driving breaks down, making you miss out on something important

Realize that bad things aren't always a curse.

No matter how bad things seem, chances are your luck has nothing to do with a curse. Even if you have a few enemies, it's very rare that someone actually possesses the power to cause you harm from afar. Think through what's been happening and see if there's another reason why your life isn't going the way you want to. If you're pretty sure someone has it in for you, then move on to techniques to get rid of the spell.

Protect Yourself And Ward Off Spells

Use an amulet to protect yourself. An amulet is an object you always keep with you to protect yourself from bad energy. Amulets can weaken the effects of a curse or hex so that it can no longer harm you.

An amulet can be any object that has powerful meaning and is sacred to you. A special piece of jewelry, a shell from your favorite beach, or even a length of ribbon you wore in your hair as a child can all be an amulet.

Wear the amulet around your neck or keep it in your pocket at all times.

Burn "uncrossing" incense. Burn some magic herbs like a pinch of salt, hyssop, basil, mugwort and patchouli to have an "uncrossing" effect, which means they break the curse or hex. Take as many as you can and bundle them up. Tie the bundle with a piece of string, then light it on fire (preferably outside or on a safe surface). By the time the bundle has burned away, the curse will be broken.

Use laughter to break the spell. Black magic takes its power from negative energy, and its opposite, positive energy, has the power to weaken it. In this case, laughter really is the best medicine. You don't need a ritual or a spell: just your own well of positive energy. When you feel the effects of the curse around you, think of something funny and laugh. Focus entirely on a funny video or book and let yourself fully enjoy how it makes you feel.

Talk to a spiritual healer. If you are convinced that a serious spell has been cast upon you, it may be time to talk to a spiritual healer who can help to remove it using a series of rituals. Talk to someone who understands what you're going through and knows the proper way to remove the curse so your life starts looking up again. If you are religious, you may want to talk with your religious leader for guidance.

