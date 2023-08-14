ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Vincent van Gogh: The story of the troubled artist who cut off his own ear

Anna Ajayi

Vincent van Gogh is the creator of the famous “Starry Night” painting.

Vincent van Gogh cut off his own ear [Reddit]
Vincent van Gogh cut off his own ear [Reddit]

Recommended articles

Vincent Willem van Gogh was born on March 30, 1853, in the Netherlands, to a middle-class family. As a child, he displayed an early interest in art, but his journey as a painter truly began later in life. He worked in various professions including as an art dealer before finally finding his true calling in art during when he was around 27 years old. his late twenties. He moved to Paris in 1886, where he was exposed to new art movements that would eventually inspire his work.

Van Gogh's paintings carry some emotional intensity and a deep connection to the natural world. But even though he was extremely talented, he had a lot of challenges, both internal and external, that weighed heavily on his mental health. He was always sad and had a hard time connecting with others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his life, van Gogh struggled with mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and episodes of psychosis. This artist would sometimes have moments when he didn't know what was real and what wasn't.

You show know that back then, people didn't understand mental health as we do now. So, the treatments were significantly limited compared to modern exposure.

Now to the mysterious ear severing incident, this happened in December 1888. Van Gogh was living in Arles, France, in a house he had rented with the hopes of creating an artist community. During this time, he was friends with fellow artist Paul Gauguin, but they always argued. One night, they had a heated argument. van Gogh was so upset and consumed by his emotions, that he used a sharp tool to cut his own left ear. The exact reasons for this drastic act remain a subject of debate and speculation.

People have different ideas about why he cut his ear. Several theories have emerged over the years to explain the real reason. Art historians speculate that the act might have been a form of self-punishment, and van Gogh's feelings of guilt and inadequacy. Some think he was just really upset and didn't know how to handle his emotions. Others also believe it was a way for him to show how much pain he was feeling. Imagine if you were really sad, and you did something as extreme as self-harm to let people know how you felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

After cutting his ear, van Gogh's mental health further deteriorated. He had to go to an institution to receive treatment and get better. With all of the challenges he faced, he kept on painting. Some of his most famous paintings were made during this time, like Starry Night.

The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh [StudyCorgi]
The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh [StudyCorgi] Pulse Nigeria

Sadly, Vincent van Gogh died when he was only 37 years old. Many believe he ended his own life, but we can't be sure. He wasn't famous when he was alive and his works went largely unrecognised, but now his paintings are worth a fortune and admired all over the world.

I think we can learn a thing or two from Vincent van Gogh's life story. Don't you think?

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 outstanding Nigerian artists and their most famous artworks

5 outstanding Nigerian artists and their most famous artworks

5 facts about the Mona Lisa painting you are probably not aware of

5 facts about the Mona Lisa painting you are probably not aware of

Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Vincent van Gogh: The story of the troubled artist who cut off his own ear

Vincent van Gogh: The story of the troubled artist who cut off his own ear

Osun Osogbo Festival 2023: Goldberg shows unwavering support for Yoruba culture

Osun Osogbo Festival 2023: Goldberg shows unwavering support for Yoruba culture

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand

Creative Bloc Carnival: The carnival for every creative

Creative Bloc Carnival: The carnival for every creative

Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition

Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

Lots of Christians live in the church-free country [freepik]

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!