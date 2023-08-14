What's his story though?

Vincent Willem van Gogh was born on March 30, 1853, in the Netherlands, to a middle-class family. As a child, he displayed an early interest in art, but his journey as a painter truly began later in life. He worked in various professions including as an art dealer before finally finding his true calling in art during when he was around 27 years old. his late twenties. He moved to Paris in 1886, where he was exposed to new art movements that would eventually inspire his work.

Van Gogh's paintings carry some emotional intensity and a deep connection to the natural world. But even though he was extremely talented, he had a lot of challenges, both internal and external, that weighed heavily on his mental health. He was always sad and had a hard time connecting with others.

Throughout his life, van Gogh struggled with mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and episodes of psychosis. This artist would sometimes have moments when he didn't know what was real and what wasn't.

You show know that back then, people didn't understand mental health as we do now. So, the treatments were significantly limited compared to modern exposure.

Now to the mysterious ear severing incident, this happened in December 1888. Van Gogh was living in Arles, France, in a house he had rented with the hopes of creating an artist community. During this time, he was friends with fellow artist Paul Gauguin, but they always argued. One night, they had a heated argument. van Gogh was so upset and consumed by his emotions, that he used a sharp tool to cut his own left ear. The exact reasons for this drastic act remain a subject of debate and speculation.

Why did he do it?

People have different ideas about why he cut his ear. Several theories have emerged over the years to explain the real reason. Art historians speculate that the act might have been a form of self-punishment, and van Gogh's feelings of guilt and inadequacy. Some think he was just really upset and didn't know how to handle his emotions. Others also believe it was a way for him to show how much pain he was feeling. Imagine if you were really sad, and you did something as extreme as self-harm to let people know how you felt.

After cutting his ear, van Gogh's mental health further deteriorated. He had to go to an institution to receive treatment and get better. With all of the challenges he faced, he kept on painting. Some of his most famous paintings were made during this time, like Starry Night.

Sadly, Vincent van Gogh died when he was only 37 years old. Many believe he ended his own life, but we can't be sure. He wasn't famous when he was alive and his works went largely unrecognised, but now his paintings are worth a fortune and admired all over the world.