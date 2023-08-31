ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Unveiling Saudi Arabia: Exploring the hidden gems of Al Ula

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTheRoyalCommissionforAlUla(RCU)

Al Ula's emergence on the global stage comes with a commitment to preserving its heritage and natural beauty.
Al Ula's emergence on the global stage comes with a commitment to preserving its heritage and natural beauty.

Recommended articles

This ancient oasis town has long been shrouded in mystery, but in recent years, it has begun to open its doors to the world, revealing its hidden gems and inviting travelers to step into a world where time seems to stand still.

From the awe-inspiring Nabatean tombs of Madain Saleh to the mesmerizing Elephant Rock and the captivating desert landscapes, Al Ula promises an unforgettable journey through history and wonder the next time you visit Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine wandering through an ancient city carved into the rose-colored sandstone cliffs—an architectural marvel that whispers tales of civilizations long past. That is exactly what you will find in Madain Saleh, the historical gem of Al Ula. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was once a vibrant Nabatean city along the ancient incense route, rivaling Petra in its grandeur.

The site boasts over 130 tombs, intricately carved and adorned with inscriptions that offer insights into the Nabatean way of life. The impressive facade of Qasr Al Farid, or "The Lonely Castle," stands as a testament to the skills of the ancient craftsmen who shaped the rock to create this solitary masterpiece.

As you explore the nooks and crannies of Madain Saleh, you'll find yourself transported back in time, wandering through the remnants of a civilization that thrived over two millennia ago. The scent of history permeates the air as you trace the footsteps of traders, caravans, and pilgrims who once traversed these ancient lands.

Just a short drive from Madain Saleh lies a natural wonder that seems straight out of a fairy tale—Elephant Rock. This mesmerizing rock formation stands proudly, resembling an elephant raising its trunk toward the heavens. As the sun sets over the desert, casting golden hues upon the landscape, Elephant Rock becomes a sight to behold, casting shadows that dance upon the sands. The wind-sculpted contours of the rock tell a tale of nature's artistry, reminding us of the beauty that can be found in even the most remote corners of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Ula is not just about its historical sites but also about the enchanting landscapes surrounding them. The desert unfolds before you like a canvas of golden sands and rugged mountains, creating an atmosphere of tranquility that is as immersive as it is humbling. As you venture further into the desert, you'll encounter sprawling dunes that seem to stretch to infinity, inviting you to explore their undulating forms and admire the interplay of light and shadow.

One of the most breathtaking experiences in Al Ula is witnessing the sunrise or sunset over the desert. The sky becomes a riot of colors, with shades of pink, orange, and purple painting the horizon. As the sun casts its golden rays upon the dunes, you'll find yourself captivated by the sheer beauty of the desert's ever-changing landscapes.

Beyond its historical and natural wonders, Al Ula offers an opportunity to engage with local culture and traditions. Visit the bustling Al Ula Souq, where artisans display their crafts and traditional markets buzz with activity. Taste the flavors of Saudi Arabian cuisine, which is rich in spices and aromas that tell stories of the region's history. Engaging with the local community provides a deeper understanding of the area's heritage and adds layers of authenticity to your journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Ula's emergence on the global stage comes with a commitment to preserving its heritage and natural beauty. Conservation efforts are at the forefront, ensuring that the wonders of Al Ula will continue to inspire generations to come. The Royal Commission for Al Ula (RCU) is spearheading these efforts to safeguard the area's cultural and natural treasures while opening doors to sustainable tourism.

Shaden Resort & Hotel: Immerse yourself in luxury with a touch of Arabian hospitality at Shaden Resort & Hotel. This resort is nestled amidst the desert and offers modern amenities and a traditional ambiance. Relax by the pool, savor delicious Arabian cuisine, and unwind in spacious rooms that blend comfort and authenticity.

Sahary Al Ola Camp: For those seeking an immersive desert experience, Sahary Al Ola Camp offers a unique opportunity to stay in comfortable tents under the stars. Enjoy traditional Bedouin-style hospitality, authentic cuisine, and guided experiences that connect you with the desert's spirit.

Ashar Resort: Set against the backdrop of the stunning desert landscape, Ashar Resort is a haven of elegance and tranquility. From stylish accommodations to breathtaking views, this resort provides a luxurious escape after a day of exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyTheRoyalCommissionforAlUla(RCU)

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Unveiling Saudi Arabia: Exploring the hidden gems of Al Ula

Unveiling Saudi Arabia: Exploring the hidden gems of Al Ula

23+ motivational, inspirational, pieces of advice, and reminders to live by

23+ motivational, inspirational, pieces of advice, and reminders to live by

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

Top 5 inventions by Nigerians

Top 5 inventions by Nigerians

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding/Instagram

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Almonds are delicious and cheap [britannica]

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Frozen stew in the freezer [cleaneatingkitchen]

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?