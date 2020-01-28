"Unfolding Grace": New book explores the choices of a young, multi billionaire heir

In today’s Nigeria where most things are centered around money, a new novel explores the possibility of choosing to walk away from great wealth and a pretty girl, to engage on a missionary journey with no frills.

What would motivate a young, able-bodied man with a sound mind to make such a decision? How would his family and friends react? Is he able to get away with it?

The novel, “Unfolding Grace”, chronicles the story of Bayo Elvis John, the first of Sir Elvis John’s four children, and heir-apparent to his father’s multi-billion naira business empire.

Bayo’s choices are uncertain at first, as he wants to venture out on his own, to build his start-up business separate from his father’s empire.

He meets the beautiful and classy banker, Temisola Ibiyemi, and wants to get married to her by all means. A life-changing encounter occurs and his life purpose is totally redirected.

With his father breathing down his neck to get involved in the family business, and Temisola causing distractions in her own way, Bayo continues to be drawn to the unreached and lost souls in remote villages, forcing not only him but all the important people in his life to make difficult decisions.

When Sir Elvis John dies unexpectedly, the stakes become higher and Bayo runs out of time. What choices does he make and what happens next?

Find out in this enthralling debut novel about love, life, and faith. It is a recommended read for people of all ages, for entertainment and learning.

Some comments on the book:

“An interesting read. Is it all fiction or is it based on a true story?”

“Not bad at all. The story is engaging and you want to keep reading to find out what happened.”

“What happens next? I want to know..”

Paperbacks are available at the Roving Heights bookstores in Surulere, Lagos, in Abuja, and their online store at ww.rhbooks.com.ng

E-books are available at okadabooks.com, bambooks.io, smashwords.com, amazon.com, as well as the Apple iBooks store.

Make sure you grab a copy.

Kikelomo Kuponiyi is a lawyer and former banker. “Unfolding Grace” is her first published novel.

