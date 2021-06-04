RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Ukwa: How to make African breadfruit porridge

Popular amongst the Igbos African breadfruit is a naturally delicious food and can be cooked without any ingredients.

Ukwa could be cooked with potash, eaten like that or separated from the water for just the seeds to be mashed with some ingredients and thereafter served with the extract.

Here's how to cook the African breadfruit the Igbo way.

Ingredients

African Breadfruit

Dry fish/Stock fish

2 small stock cubes

Edible potash

Palm oil for colouring

Bitter leaves

Pepper and Salt

Preparation

1. Put your thoroughly washed ukwa in a pot.

2. Pour enough water to cover the ukwa. The level of water should be about an inch above the level of the ukwa.

3. Add your potash. Add the dry fish or stock fish, cover the pot and cook till well done.

4. The ukwa is done when the seeds melt when pressed.

5. Add enough palm oil to the done ukwa, add pepper, stock cubes and salt to taste.

6. Stir, cover and cook on medium heat till the palm oil changes colour from red to yellow. Then stir and add the bitter leaves.

7. Cover and leave to simmer or till the leaves wilt but still green and the ukwa is ready to be served.

Enjoy!

