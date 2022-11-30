Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Here's our list of the Nigerian queens of the soft life.

5. Chioma 'Good Hair' Ikokwu

Chioma is the queen of luxury outfits. If it’s in season, be rest assured that Chioma has it in her closet. She owns Good Hair Ltd and Brass and Copper restaurant.

She was also on the reality tv show Real Housewives of Lagos where she so lavishly showed her baby girl lifestyle.

4. Ini Edo

Ini Edo enjoys a life of luxury, travelling from Miami, Canada to Zanzibar.

This favourite actress also has a skincare and beauty company, Beauty Secrets by April.

3. Mercy Eke

This former Big Brother Naija winner has proven time and time again that she is one of the big girls in Lagos.

With luxury trips in first class all over the world, cars, houses and designer bags. Mercy Eke is a luxurious queen. She owns her own real estate company, clothing line and is a brand ambassador and influencer for many brands.

2. Toke Makinwa

When it comes to being a baby girl for life, we have no choice but to give Toke Makinwa her flowers. She started on the radio, and now she is a household name in the media and television.

She also has her own fashion company, Toke Makinwa Luxury. She is also a very popular event host. When she’s not working, Toke can be seen travelling .around the world, from London to LA to Paris.

1. Jackie Aina

Jackie Aina is a Nigerian-American and she is the definition of a lavish lifestyle.

A trip to her Instagram account would bring to mind what it means to live a soft life.