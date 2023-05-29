Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

Many Nigerian chefs are creative, engaging and enthralling. Once you visit their page, you might become addicted to their content.

These five chefs are the most popular and most followed online.

1. Diary of a Kitchen Lover

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also known as Chef Tolani. Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Instagram page is full of recipes, life hacks and aesthetically pleasing food. Her cooking pantry is gorgeous, fully stocked and well-organised and all her organizational tricks will make you wish you lived in her house. She has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

2. Zeelicious

Winifred Nwania also known as Zeelicious has over 600,000 followers on Instagram. Zeelicious meals look so delicious and easy to make. She also shares tips on how to eat healthy as well as organizing tricks and tips.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. T-spices

One of the reasons T-spices has earned popularity is her adorable laughter. Additionally, her unique recipes and attempting viral TikTok content spark conversations amongst her followers. She boasts an impressive 326,000 followers on Instagram.

4. Sisi Yemmie

ADVERTISEMENT

Sisi Yemmie has more than 200,000 followers and more than 900,000 on YouTube. If you are looking for colourful packaged meals that will make you drool, then you need to visit Sisi Yemmie’s Instagram page. She also teaches people how to cook and has recipe books.

5. Chef Cupid