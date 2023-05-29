The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigeria has many Instagram chefs, but here are five of the best.

Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Zeelicious, Chef Cupid [L-R]
Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Zeelicious, Chef Cupid [L-R]

Recommended articles

Many Nigerian chefs are creative, engaging and enthralling. Once you visit their page, you might become addicted to their content.

These five chefs are the most popular and most followed online.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also known as Chef Tolani. Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Instagram page is full of recipes, life hacks and aesthetically pleasing food. Her cooking pantry is gorgeous, fully stocked and well-organised and all her organizational tricks will make you wish you lived in her house. She has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Winifred Nwania also known as Zeelicious has over 600,000 followers on Instagram. Zeelicious meals look so delicious and easy to make. She also shares tips on how to eat healthy as well as organizing tricks and tips.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the reasons T-spices has earned popularity is her adorable laughter. Additionally, her unique recipes and attempting viral TikTok content spark conversations amongst her followers. She boasts an impressive 326,000 followers on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sisi Yemmie has more than 200,000 followers and more than 900,000 on YouTube. If you are looking for colourful packaged meals that will make you drool, then you need to visit Sisi Yemmie’s Instagram page. She also teaches people how to cook and has recipe books.

Chef Cupid has amassed a significant following of 184,000 on Instagram, and for good reason. The appeal of Chef Cupid comes from his skilful culinary techniques, his impeccable cleaning, and his engaging conversations with his beautiful female guests that have a slightly romantic undertone to them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

itel celebrates Children’s Day 2023 with over 1,000 children In Abuja

itel celebrates Children’s Day 2023 with over 1,000 children In Abuja

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

5 things adults miss about Children’s Day

5 things adults miss about Children’s Day

5 African countries where snow falls

5 African countries where snow falls

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos is popular for being the cultural, financial, and entertainment capital of Africa. (Lagos,Nigeria)

5 other countries with cities named Lagos

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

A lady eating an egg (Credit: Healthy pregnancy)

3 things that happen when you eat egg before sex

Mammy market is a favourite place for many [Twitter]

The origin of the popular mammy market