Whenever fashion and travel intersect, it's always trendy.

These top fashion capitals of the world are not only famous for their one-of-a-kind fashion weeks but also their amazing tourist attractions.

1. Paris

The city of love is the ultimate destination for fashion enthusiasts and aspiring models. It is also the city where the prestigious Paris Fashion Week holds twice every year, the biggest and most grand fashion event attracting the highest fashion royalty. While you come to watch Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin, you can explore all the amazing destinations like the Louvre, Eiffel tower, etc. Check out how to explore Paris on a budget.

2. New York

New York Fashion Week in the Big Apple is every shopaholic’s dream time of the year. As fashion enthusiasts come to experience the hustle and bustle of the city, they can also experience all the culture and destinations that has had us drooling while watching our favourite icons in Sex and the City and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

3. London

London is the flagship innovator in the fashion industry. In 2018, London Fashion Week did its first showcase without any fur. While you can shop at the fancy flagship stores, boho boutiques, designer labels and high-street shops, you can also explore where the Queen lives.

4. Milan

Milan hosts one of the largest fashion weeks in the world – Milan Fashion Week. It has the most elite members of fashion in attendance. Designers such as Giorgio Armani, Valentino Garavani, and Gianni Versace, have emerged from here, thereby putting it on the fashion map. While many come for its world-class craftsmanship and superior quality of their designs, enthusiasts are still able to see places like the Sforza castle and other names we cannot pronounce.

5. Tokyo

Tokyo Fashion Week is one of the most anticipated fashion events in the region, and is quickly rising as one of the top fashion spots in the world. With its quirky fashion ecosystem, enthusiasts come from all over the world to experience the world famous retail scene, avant-garde and unique eccentric collections, while also getting a taste of the cultural, historic and religious sites in the city.