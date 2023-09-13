Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Nigerian man sets new Guiness World Record for climbing ladder with football

Anna Ajayi

He has the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

Tonye sets a new Guinness World Record [Legitng]
Tonye sets a new Guinness World Record [Legitng]

Recommended articles

He then decided to make it official by setting a new record for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on his head. This happened in August 2023.

Tonye successfully climbed 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot-tall radio mast. Surprisingly, the ball stayed on his head the entire time.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about this great feat, Tonye said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and inspire others to do great things. He spent two months training for this and practised consistently until he was confident enough in his skill. Apparently, it paid off because, during the attempt, Tonye took just 12 and a half minutes to set this new record.

After climbing all 150 steps, Tonye threw the ball down and celebrated his achievement, thanking all those involved. "It wasn't easy. I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this," he said.

Tonye is part of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, which is responsible for producing several record-breaking individuals, such as Kid Eche, who set the record for the fastest time to 1000 football touches while balancing a ball on the head. This was done in 7 minutes, 46 seconds. The same boy also set the record for most consecutive football touches in one minute while balancing a football on his head.

Vincent Okezie and Victor Richard Kipo hold the record for most football 'around the world' tricks with arms linked and another record for most transfers of footballs spun on the finger in 30 seconds. Notably, Kipo is the first Nigerian with the most Guinness Record achievement, holding eight records in total!

Another record was achieved by Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Kipo, and Okezie, also part of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, for the most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last but not least was Confidence Kipo, who holds the record for most knee transfers of a football spun on the finger in one minute.

These are all truly amazing feats.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian man sets new Guiness World Record for climbing ladder with football

Nigerian man sets new Guiness World Record for climbing ladder with football

iPhone 15 series adopts disruptive Android European Union design demand

iPhone 15 series adopts disruptive Android European Union design demand

People eat cats and dogs in these 5 Asian countries

People eat cats and dogs in these 5 Asian countries

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

3 Nigerian makeup artists killing it on the world stage

3 Nigerian makeup artists killing it on the world stage

28th anniversary celebration of Transform TIENS Group, 2023 Global Carnival summit

28th anniversary celebration of " Transform" TIENS Group, 2023 Global Carnival summit

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil

300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

Some foods can suffer from changes in texture, flavour, or even spoil faster when refrigerated.

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

Navigating the grey areas of micro-cheating can be challenging [Investigating Hotline]

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Everyone should have baking soda in their homes, baker or not [Everyday Health]

5 useful baking soda hacks you should know