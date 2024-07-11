These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa

Dubai gets a lot of attention for its luxurious travel opportunities, and many know Qatar because it recently hosted the World Cup, but nearby Oman should not be skipped.After all, Oman's capital, Muscat, provides an excellent gateway to the country. A stroll along the beautiful Corniche will take you along the water and by the bustling Grand Bazaar. For those who love hikes, there are plenty of options in Oman, including several easily accessible trails in Muscat that offer great city views.Better still, the amazing Wadi Shab is less than two hours from the capital city and is one of the best hikes I've ever experienced. The trail takes you through narrow gorges and across streams and ends with a surreal swim through incredible caves.It's an experience so breathtaking I'd expected it to be packed with tourists, but it wasn't when we visited. We only saw a handful of people, which allowed us to really enjoy our trip.

Business Insider USA