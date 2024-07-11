ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Several countries have policies that require an HIV/AIDS test before issuing certain types of visas, particularly long-term visas such as work, residence, or student visas.

HIV tests
HIV tests

These policies can vary widely and may change, so it's important to check the latest information from the embassy or consulate of the country you plan to visit.

Recommended articles

As of the most recent updates, here are some countries known to require an HIV test for certain types of visas:

Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.

United Arab Emirates

  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.

Qatar

  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
ADVERTISEMENT

Kuwait

  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.

Oman

  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.

Bahrain

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Middle East.
Middle East. Dubai gets a lot of attention for its luxurious travel opportunities, and many know Qatar because it recently hosted the World Cup, but nearby Oman should not be skipped.After all, Oman's capital, Muscat, provides an excellent gateway to the country. A stroll along the beautiful Corniche will take you along the water and by the bustling Grand Bazaar. For those who love hikes, there are plenty of options in Oman, including several easily accessible trails in Muscat that offer great city views.Better still, the amazing Wadi Shab is less than two hours from the capital city and is one of the best hikes I've ever experienced. The trail takes you through narrow gorges and across streams and ends with a surreal swim through incredible caves.It's an experience so breathtaking I'd expected it to be packed with tourists, but it wasn't when we visited. We only saw a handful of people, which allowed us to really enjoy our trip. Business Insider USA

China

  • Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas, including work visas.
ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore

  • Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas, including employment passes.

Brunei

  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Asia
Asia Knighten and Cordier booked a small bed-and-breakfast on Monte Isola, a roughly five-square-mile island dotted with small villages in the middle of Lago Iseo, a glacier lake surrounded by lush green mountains.They were awestruck — and shocked an island this beautiful wasn't better known."We've traveled all over the world together, through South America, the Middle East, and Asia," Knighten said. "And this place blows our minds."At a small bar on the island, Cordier, whom Knighten describes as "gregarious," approached a few locals to ask what there was to do."They were like, 'We're actually going to a party tonight on a boat. Do you want to come?'" Knighten said. The couple went and ended up making lasting friendships. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Sudan

  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.

Egypt

  • Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas, particularly for employment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Africa
Africa BI Africa

Mauritania

  • Requires an HIV test for long-term visas.

Turks and Caicos Islands

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Requires an HIV test for work permits and long-term residence.

Uzbekistan

  • Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas.
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia

  • Requires an HIV test for work and residence permits.

Turks and Caicos Islands

  • Requires an HIV test for long-term stays.
ADVERTISEMENT

These requirements are typically aimed at foreigners seeking long-term stays and are not usually applied to tourists or short-term visitors. It's also important to note that testing positive for HIV can sometimes result in a visa denial in these countries.

Always verify the current requirements with the relevant embassy or consulate before making any travel plans, as policies can change.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Polo Fine Jewellery forges official retail partnerships with FOPE, Pomellato

Polo Fine Jewellery forges official retail partnerships with FOPE, Pomellato

These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa

These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa

Here are top 10 rice-producing countries in Africa

Here are top 10 rice-producing countries in Africa

5 unusual ways to make food last longer

5 unusual ways to make food last longer

A Celebration of Creative Excellence: Terra academy for the Arts to host stage play

A Celebration of Creative Excellence: Terra academy for the Arts to host stage play

Here's what to do after a snakebite

Here's what to do after a snakebite

Reasons women were historically made to change their surnames after marriage

Reasons women were historically made to change their surnames after marriage

Why you need to eat more beans

Why you need to eat more beans

3 easy things to do when you're bored

3 easy things to do when you're bored

How bad is it to sleep with a bra on?

How bad is it to sleep with a bra on?

Computed-generated woman Kenza Layli wins first Miss AI pageant

Computed-generated woman Kenza Layli wins first Miss AI pageant

Why some adult men have wet dreams and the hidden meanings

Why some adult men have wet dreams and the hidden meanings

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The cave paintings depict a wild pig and three human figures (image used for illustration) [Shutterstock]

Scientists just found the world's oldest figurative paintings — see what they are

Musambwa Island

Musambwa: The mystical snake island on Lake Victoria where women are banned

An artist Ms Caroline West has given used teabags another lease of life by painting famous British landmarks [Credit:PA Media]

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

HIV tests

These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa