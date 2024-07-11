These policies can vary widely and may change, so it's important to check the latest information from the embassy or consulate of the country you plan to visit.
These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa
Several countries have policies that require an HIV/AIDS test before issuing certain types of visas, particularly long-term visas such as work, residence, or student visas.
Recommended articles
As of the most recent updates, here are some countries known to require an HIV test for certain types of visas:
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
United Arab Emirates
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Qatar
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Kuwait
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Oman
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Bahrain
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Asia
China
- Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas, including work visas.
Singapore
- Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas, including employment passes.
Brunei
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Africa
Sudan
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence visas.
Egypt
- Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas, particularly for employment.
Mauritania
- Requires an HIV test for long-term visas.
Caribbean
Turks and Caicos Islands
- Requires an HIV test for work permits and long-term residence.
Central Asia
Uzbekistan
- Requires an HIV test for certain long-term visas.
Eastern Europe
Russia
- Requires an HIV test for work and residence permits.
North America
Turks and Caicos Islands
- Requires an HIV test for long-term stays.
These requirements are typically aimed at foreigners seeking long-term stays and are not usually applied to tourists or short-term visitors. It's also important to note that testing positive for HIV can sometimes result in a visa denial in these countries.
Always verify the current requirements with the relevant embassy or consulate before making any travel plans, as policies can change.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng