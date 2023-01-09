The scam of women who preach about soft life and men who preach about masculinity

A soft life simply put is a life of ease and comfort but at someone else’s expense. Under the cloak of feminism and sexual freedom, some soft ambassadors do not see the irony in demanding that men give them money to have a relationship with them.

Pause*

Are gifts, vacations, and pampering an all in-exclusive part of being in love, yes they are, but what it is not is a trump card for people to wave up and down and say things like, “Taking me to a fancy restaurant is the bare minimum.”

You are not a commodity to be bought over and seeing yourself as that is a backtrack to feminist principles, but by all means, get the paper.

A man who loves you will take care of you without demands and entitlement and you should take care of him too.

There is also a market for loser men who can’t land a woman. They form loser colonies and seek only to belittle women and bring them down a peg.

Declaring themselves alpha males, they seek to control and never to love and cherish. if that sort of man comes in contact with a large sum of money, he becomes a menace.

This man is concerned with women's bodies and will sexualise even a woman wearing a black cloak, his opinion rings loud on what she should and not do and all his actions are how to capture, tame, control and use women for his sexual pleasures.