The right drinks to use these 5 popular glassware for
Most people own glassware in their kitchen cabinets but are unaware of how to use them.
Some people bring them out on special occasions or when they have friends over for a drink. If you are wondering, here are the right drinks to use these five popular glassware for;
1) Wine Glasses
Wine glasses as the name implies are meant for wine. These come in different types - red wine glasses, white wine glasses, and champagne flutes.
Red wine glasses have a larger bowl with a wide opening, allowing the wine to aerate and develop its complex aromas. White wine glasses on the other hand have a slightly smaller bowl and narrower opening compared to red wine glasses. This design helps maintain the cooler temperature of white wines and directs the aromas towards the nose.
Champagne flutes are tall and slender and are created to preserve the effervescence of sparkling wines by reducing the surface area exposed to air.
2) Collins
This is a glass tumbler that is meant to be used to serve sparkling cocktails, especially long drinks like the Tom Collins or John Collins. A Collins glass has a cylindrical shape which keeps the drink carbonated longer by reducing the surface area of the drink.
3) Beer mug
This is quite popular especially in bars and it is used for any beers and beer-based mixed drinks.
4) Cooler glass
This glass is meant for serving chilled beverages while reducing the need to frequently refill the glass. It could also be used to serve juice or water.
5) Martini glasses
Martini glasses come with wide, shallow bowls and long stems, and are designed to showcase the clarity of cocktails like the classic martini. The shape also allows the drinker to enjoy the aroma with each sip.
Bonus point: Goblet
These glasses have a deep bowl with a wide rim or opening, a thick and short stem, a broad base and are similar to wine glasses. While goblet glasses resemble wine glasses these glasses are actually not meant to be used for wine.
These glasses are meant to be used for water and other cold and refreshing beverages that do not include wine.
Choosing the appropriate glassware for your beverage of choice can help improve your drinking experience by enhancing aromas, flavours, and visual appeal. This is why it is important to know their actual uses.
