The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

Anna Ajayi

This savoury marinade recipe makes the perfect, mouthwatering, grilled chicken!

Your tasty chicken is ready to be munched on [Pinterest]
Your tasty chicken is ready to be munched on [Pinterest]

This special marinade recipe can be used for grilling, roasting, or even pan-frying chicken. Here are the ingredients you'll need to get your tasty chicken:

- Skinless chicken breasts, chicken thighs, or any of your preferred chicken cuts.

- Vegetable oil or any cooking oil of your choice

- Lemon juice or lime juice

- Minced garlic cloves.

- A tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for some rich sweetness

- Soy sauce

- Paprika or chilli powder

- Salt and your preferred seasoning

- Fresh herbs such as rosemary, cumin, thyme and curry

Now that you’ve gotten the ingredients, let’s get down to preparing the most delicious chicken in just a few simple steps:

Prep the chicken: Start by cleaning and trimming any excess fat from the chicken, if necessary. If the chicken breasts are too large, you can cut them into thinner pieces for even cooking.

Prepare the marinade: In a bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, honey or maple syrup, soy sauce, paprika, cumin, thyme, curry, seasoning and a pinch of salt. Whisk everything together until the mixture is well combined.

Marinate the chicken: Place the chicken in a bowl or a resealable plastic bag as shown below.

Put your chicken in a resealable bag for best results [Allrecipes]
Put your chicken in a resealable bag for best results [Allrecipes]
Pour the marinade over the chicken and make sure to pierce the chicken breasts with a fork all over so that the marinade can seep into the chicken to make it juicier. Afterwards, seal the bag (or cover the bowl) and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

For best results, marinate the chicken for at least 2-4 hours or even overnight. This allows the marinade ingredients to infuse flavours and moisture into the chicken for the juiciest, most flavorful chicken.

Bring the chicken to room temperature: Before cooking, remove the marinated chicken from the fridge and let it sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes. This helps the chicken cook more evenly.

Cook the chicken: You have several options for cooking the marinated chicken. You could grill, roast or pan-fry.

Grilling: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken for about 6-8 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).

Roasting: Preheat your oven and place the chicken on a baking sheet or in a roasting pan. Roast the chicken for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked to your satisfaction.

Pan-frying: Heat your pan with a bit of oil. Add the chicken and fry for about 6-8 minutes per side, or until it's golden brown.

Once the chicken is done, remove it from the heat source and let it sit for a few minutes. This allows the juices to be redistributed for flavourful results.

Garnish your cooked chicken with fresh herbs, pair it with chips or serve the chicken whole, and enjoy your delicious, juicy, and flavorful meal.

Your tasty and savoury chicken, ready to be munched on [Pinterest]
Your tasty and savoury chicken, ready to be munched on [Pinterest]

Bonus point: This marinade recipe is versatile and can be used not only with chicken but also with other meats like pork, goat meat, beef, or any other type of red meat.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

