Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

The academy offers a variety of courses including script writing, animation, sound design, stage lightning, and Art Business and Entrepreneurship. Students are taught by experienced and professional experts who will help them develop their talents and reach their full potential.

In addition to the core coursework, made easily accessible via an e-learning platform, students also have the opportunity to participate in physical workshops to experience their theoretical lessons in person. The academy offers practical workshops for their sound design and stage lighting courses at their in-person learning centres in Lagos, Kano, and Ogun states. These centres are also available for students who lack access to stable electricity, the internet, or compatible devices.

The Terra Academy for the Arts is a highly competitive program, but it is well worth the effort. The academy has a proven track record of success, and its alumni have gone on to careers in the arts all over the nation.

Here are just a few of the benefits of attending the Terra Academy for the Arts:

Free tuition: The Terra Academy is a free tuition program, which means that students can focus on enhancing their skills without having to worry about the financial burden of school.

Expert instruction: Students at the Terra Academy are taught by experienced and professional Individuals who are passionate about teaching the next generation of creatives. These experts include; Prof. Duro Oni, President, of the Nigerian Academy of Letters; Emmanuel Otujirin, Business Head, of AE Distinct Global Communication; Durotimi Akinkugbe, a skilled 3D animator; and Adeyemi Wahib, CEO, of Yemi Lights and Fuertre Hands.

Comprehensive curriculum: The Terra Academy offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers the important basic and fundamental aspects of the creative arts. The academy's goal is to build and empower a community of young Nigerians who will impact the economy and society by transforming the creative industry.

Opportunities for growth and development: In addition to the world-class education received, students are provided with further career and entrepreneurial opportunities. TAFTA has partnered with a host of relevant organizations and industry associations to assist students after the completion of their program.

If you are a Nigerian youth located in (Lagos, Kano, Ogun) with a passion for the arts, then I encourage you to register for the next cohort of the Terra Academy for the Arts. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from the best and brightest in the industry and to develop your talents to their fullest potential.

