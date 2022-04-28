Tasting Bayelsa: How to make delicious kekefia

For those who do not know about Bayelsa, Bayelsa state is located in the Southern part of Nigeria. It is famous for its oil reserves, but it also has a rich culture and tradition. Bayelsans have a wide variety of delectable dishes, and kekefia is one of them.

Cooking time

20 minutes

Recipe category

Side dish

Recipe yield

2 persons

Nutritional value

Very rich in fibre, potassium, and vitamins A, C and B6.

Kekefia ingredients

- 2 medium sized Plantains (unripe)

- ½ cup of palm oil (very red palm oil for better colour)

- 2 medium sized onions

- ½ litre of water

- 2 pieces of dried fish

- 1 teaspoon of grounded pepper

- 1 teaspoon of crayfish

- 1 teaspoon of salt (to taste)

- 2 seasoning cubes

Instructions

1. Pour the water into a pot and start heating.

2. Plantains should be peeled and cut into small cubes. Cook for 10 minutes after adding the plantain to the boiling water.

3. Without stirring, add the pepper, onions, crayfish, salt, seasoning cubes, and dried fish and cook until the plantain is soft. This should take no more than ten minutes.

4. Add the palm oil and stir then cook for two minutes on low heat.

5. Remove from heat and serve immediately. It goes well with meat or fish sauce.