Tarkwa Bay Beach: An island of freedom and peace

The beach is remote from the everyday madness of Lagos city; thus, giving it a euphoria that makes it impossible for visitors to worry about the hustle they left behind.

Unlike most beaches in Lagos that are becoming more groovy than peaceful, Tarkwa Bay, in its elevating beauty, pride itself as a free haven that is not usually noisy or crowded; making it a unique place to have some quiet time with loved ones or a fun get-together with friends.

However, there are minor buying and selling going around the beach: The resident community makes their living from tourists who visit the beach, and they do what they can to keep it clean and receptive enough for visitors to enjoy themselves.

As a matter of fact, Tarkwa Bay is counted among the "well kept" beach in Lagos; jet skiing and water-skiing are common sports there, so it is advisable for visitors to take their water sports equipment when visiting.

How to get to Tarkwa Bay Beach

As mentioned earlier, Tarkwa Bay located on an island, so it is only accessible by water. Nevertheless, there are several places in Lagos Island where you can board a ferry or high-speed boat to the bay. And some of this places include Marina, Mekwe Jetty and Tarzan Marine ( Victoria Island).

From Marina (CMS): You can board a speedboat at N1500 per person. The ride should last for 20 minutes.

From Mekwe Jetty near Bonny Camp on Lagos Island: You can board a speedboat. The journey should take 15 minutes.

From Tarzan Marine Services beside Lagos Oriental Hotel: You can board a speedboat for the entire journey (to and fro). The cost is N2000. The ride should take 25 minutes.

What to do at the beach?