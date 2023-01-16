Style inspiration: 5 color trends to try in 2023

Fashion color trends, like fashion trends, are influenced by runway shows that take place six months before the season begins. While the runways have a big influence on the colors we see in stores, there is also color forecasting, which is the practice of predicting the colors people will want to wear in the near future.

The predicted color trends for last year reflected optimism, growth, renewal, and a sense of well-being. The fashion color trends of 2022 championed super bright shades like Kermit Green and Barbie core pink, providing dopamine dressing to fashion fans.

The fashion color trends for 2023 have been revealed, and the coming season appears to be bright and beautiful. There is something for everyone with a color palette to rival any artist.

Color authorities and trend forecasters like Pantone, WSGN, and Etsy have predicted colors, ranging from earthy orange tones to vivid magenta.

Forecasters use a variety of sources to predict fashion color trends, including travel, art, technology, fashion, and entertainment. The following are 5 color trends to try in 2023:

1) Viva Magenta

Viva Magenta is a vibrant, bold shade of reddish purple pink that exudes confidence, creativity, and playfulness. Pantone touched on this in their announcement, stating: "Viva Magenta balances boldness with a feeling of fun.

This dynamic combination exudes rebellion while remaining soft. It embodies a fierce grace that inspires us to show up with confidence and humanity."

2) Earthy Orange

The earthy orange hue has connotations of creativity, sensuality, and abundance, which is probably why it's such a popular color among designers. While head-to-toe orange looks were popular on the runway, other colors such as turquoise and olive green were also paired with it.

3) Tranquil blues

Pink has long dominated the fashion industry, but blue will make a comeback in fashion color trends in 2023. However, instead of bright or royal blue, these blues range from pastel shades to azure and turquoise, all of which add a tranquil, royal feel to fashion.

4) Olive green

Olive green, a color more commonly associated with casual clothing, such as this season's fashion favorite, the cargo pant, has received a makeover for 2023 - and a very glamorous one at that.

It's a warm color with brown undertones that goes with everything, making it a versatile color for both earthy and neutral outfits; it can be worn by anyone looking to add some earthy tones to their outfits.

5) Creige

Creige is a cream and beige blend that has emerged as a new neutral for the fashion color trends of 2023. Creige is a sophisticated combination of cream and beige that provides the neutral canvas of beige but with warmer undertones.

The beauty of this milky shade is that it serves as a great backdrop for all of the vibrant colors that will be popular in the coming season, and it can help if you're not sure how to wear bright colors.

If you're wondering how to choose a color that suits your skin color, start by determining whether you have a cool or warm skin tone. Then you'll be able to choose variations of any particular color to suit your tone; for the most part, we can all wear any color; it's just a matter of finding the right shade.