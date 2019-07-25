Like samosa, spring rolls origin isn't from Nigeria but then, again Nigerians have created a special place in their heart for this snack.

Spring rolls are filled with vegetables (spring) all wrapped in a roll, hence the name, spring roll. However, because we love beef and other animal proteins (I mean, we all know that a Nigerian's meal isn't complete without meat, lol), our very own Nigerian style spring roll filling combines beef with the veggies which make it totally delicious.

Anyway, let's learn how to make some.

ALSO READ: How to make Nigerian samosa

Ingredients

For the crust

1. Minced chicken breast or beef

2. Cabbage, sliced

3. 3 medium sized carrots, grated

4. 1 onion, minced or sliced

5. 1 finely cut green bell pepper

6. Seasoning cubes

7. Curry powder

8. Salt to taste

9. Black pepper or red chilli powder

10. Chicken stock

11. Vegetable Oil

For the seal

1. 1 tablespoon all purpose flour

2. 2 tablespoons cold water

For the wrapper

1. 1 cups All purpose flour

2. 2 tablespoon corn starch

3. ½ teaspoon salt

4. 1 cup cold water

5. 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Note: If you don't want to make the wrapper, you can just purchase some already made ones.

ALSO READ: How to make chocolate with coconut oil (video)

Preparation

For the wrapper

1. In a bowl, mix the flour, salt and corn starch together. Be sure to mix it well.

2. Add the cold water and stir well till the mixture is smooth and without lumps.

The batter should be a flowing consistency.

3. In a non-stick pan, using a brush or a tissue paper, grease the pan with the vegetable oil slightly and heat up the pan (on low heat).

4. Using a tablespoon, gently spread the batter around the pan in a clockwise manner (more like making a pancake) or better still using a brush, brush the batter on the surface of the pan.

Note; You need the wrapper to be as thin as possible to avoid breakage while wrapping it around the fillings. So, whichever method you apply in spreading the batter on the pan, just make sure you make it a thin wrap.

5. Repeat the process until you have exhausted the mixture.

For the filling

1. In a medium sized pot, put the sliced cabbage, add the chicken stock and boil till it is tender.

2. Add the grated carrot and boil for about 5 minutes or until the carrot is tender. Then drain the water out.

3. In a skillet, heat up vegetable oil, add the chopped onion and fry till the onion gets slightly brown

4. Add the minced chicken breast. Add seasoning cubes, curry powder, red chilli and salt to taste. Stir fry for about 5 minutes.

5. Add the veggies and the chopped green bell pepper. Fry for another 5 minutes.

6. In a small bowl, mix plain flour and water together. This will serve as the binder to seal the spring roll wrap.

8. Spread the wrap on a flat surface, put some fillings on end of the wrap and roll it all the way to the other side. Use a brush to apply the flour-water mixture at the edge of the roll and seal properly, tucking the open ends gently inside the roll.

9. Deep fry the spring rolls until they are brown and crusty.

There you go! Enjoy your spring rolls!