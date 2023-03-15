So Fresh Switch-Up: So Fresh partners Chef Imoteda for tasty new salads with Nigerian flavour

A market pioneer that creatively redesigned how you enjoy popular Naija foods, So Fresh became the number one healthy food chain by offering delicious, nutrient-rich meals that give you the best taste of Naija, and the satisfaction of eating right. Don’t worry about food not having enough flavour for your Nigerian palette, So Fresh always understands the assignment when it’s about Nigerian meals.

From day one till now, they’ve not stopped serving the best; becoming even better and healthier with the introduction of new food packs and salad offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT

So Fresh Switch-Up: Introducing a new range of Salads

So Fresh continues to offer a wide range of fresh salads, juices, smoothies, parfait, fiesta wraps, sandwiches, and other healthy meals on the go.

With the new ‘So Fresh Switch Up’ campaign, they’re taking things to the next level with an array of salads, specially prepared in partnership with celebrity Chef Imoteda, who is best known for her culinary skills and her popular cooking show, "Heels in the Kitchen."

Founder of Heels in the Kitchen Academy, Chef Imoteda brought along her unique approach to creating Nigerian food, using innovative recipes to switch up what the average salad looks and tastes like.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result is a delicious and nutrient-packed array of mouth-watering salads that will delight your taste buds to no end. Look at what she cooked up

Salads by So Fresh & Chef Imoteda

Here’s a list of the super salads with Nigerian essence, created by So Fresh & Chef Imoteda for the #SoFreshSwitchUp campaign.

Each salad is a whole meal, packed with healthy servings of protein, vegetables, and other vitamin-rich ingredients. There’s also a chef’s recommendation on how to enjoy each salad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s eat:

1. Shrimp Delight Salad: A wholesome medley of Shrimps, boiled eggs, avocado, sweetcorn, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, lettuce, lemon, and sesame seeds

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

2. Nutty Steakhouse Salad: Enjoy the nutty crunch of Beef steak, boiled eggs, beetroot, tomatoes, cashew nuts, sweetcorn, carrot, cabbage and lettuce

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

3. Avo Spicy Chicken Salad: Yummy and spicy mix of Spicy chicken, avocados, eggs, cabbage, carrot, and lettuce

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

4. Sweet n Spicy Chicken Salad: It’s sweet n spicy! Spicy chicken, grapes, sweetcorn, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

5. Apple Chicken Salad: Apples in salads! Enjoy this mix of Herbed chicken, apple, sweetcorn, cucumber, bell pepper, boiled eggs, carrot, cabbage and lettuce

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

6. Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad: A spicy surprise of Spicy chicken, pineapple salsa, cucumber, radish, chickpeas, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

7. Shrimp Delight Salad

Shrimps, boiled eggs, avocado, sweetcorn, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, lettuce, Lemon and Sesame Seeds

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Grilled Catfish Salad: Enjoy a meaty and chewy mix of Grilled catfish + kidney beans, radish, tomatoes, sweetcorn, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce

Recommended dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

9. Apple Chicken Salad

Herbed chicken, apple, sweetcorn, cucumber, bell pepper, boiled eggs, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

10: Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad

Spicy chicken, pineapple salsa, radish, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

ADVERTISEMENT

Get more salads with So Fresh

There’s more where those came from. Click here to see the full list of healthy salads you need daily.

While you can order each meal and salad pack online, there are multiple So Fresh locations in Lagos and Abuja open to deliver fresh, flavourful chow to you when you need it.

● The Campaign message ‘So Fresh Switch Up’, names of the new different salads and their dressings are to be mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

● Link to order the salads: https://sofreshng.com/online-store/categories/salads ● Store locations in Lagos and Abuja: https://sofreshng.com/locations

Tone: Formal, Exciting & Fresh.

Delivery Date: To be communicated via email

Key talking points:

ADVERTISEMENT

Flavourful, new and exciting healthy food options

Perfect for the Nigerian palette

Mention how it is filling and is a complete meal and not a side.

Execution:

ADVERTISEMENT

To announce the new menu, you will create a blog post talking about

— The Brand

So Fresh is a Nigerian fast-food brand that prides itself on providing fresh, healthy, and delicious meals made from locally sourced ingredients. The brand's focus is on offering healthy alternatives to traditional fast-food options while still maintaining affordability and convenience. Their menu includes a variety of salads, sandwiches, smoothies, wraps, and soups. The brand also offers meal plans and catering services for individuals and corporate events. So Fresh has multiple locations in Nigeria and has received several awards for its innovative and healthy menu options.

— The New Menu

ADVERTISEMENT

So Fresh recently launched a new menu of exciting Salads and dressings, developed by a celebrity Chef (Chef Imoteda).

The products are different in taste, look, and ingredients from the old salad menu; so there is a need to engage and delight existing and prospective customers to drive product acceptance.

The salads on this menu are; Shrimp delight salad, Nutty steakhouse salad, Apple chicken salad, Spicy chicken surprise salad, and two salads with the Naija twist - Suya steak salad, Grilled catfish salad.

— Who Created it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Imoteda is a Nigerian chef, food entrepreneur, and food blogger who is best known for her culinary skills and her popular cooking show, "Heels in the Kitchen." She is also the founder of Heels in the Kitchen Academy, a culinary school that teaches individuals how to cook Nigerian cuisine. Chef Imoteda is known for her unique approach to cooking Nigerian food, using innovative and modern techniques to create delicious, visually appealing, and healthy dishes. Her passion for cooking and promoting Nigerian cuisine has earned her a large following both in Nigeria and internationally.

You will also give a quick breakdown of the different salads

Mini-Shrimp Delight Salad

Shrimps, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Sweetcorn, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cabbage, Lettuce, Lemon and Sesame Seeds

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

Mini-Nutty Steakhouse Salad

Beef Steak, Boiled Eggs, Beetroot, Tomatoes, Cashew nuts, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

ADVERTISEMENT

Mini-Avo Spicy Chicken Salad

Spicy Chicken, Avocados, Eggs, Cabbage, Carrot, and Lettuce

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

Mini - Sweet n Spicy Chicken Salad

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicy Chicken, Grapes, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

Mini - Apple Chicken Salad

Herbed Chicken, Apple, Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Boiled Eggs, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

Mini-Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad

Spicy Chicken, Pineapple Salsa, Cucumber, Radish, Chickpeas, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

Shrimp Delight Salad

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrimps, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Sweetcorn, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cabbage, Lettuce, Lemon and Sesame Seeds

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

Grilled Catfish Salad

Grilled Catfish + Kidney Beans, Radish, Tomatoes, Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Apple Chicken Salad

Herbed Chicken, Apple, Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Boiled Eggs, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce

Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad

Spicy Chicken, Pineapple Salsa, Radish, Cucumber, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

Nutty Steakhouse Salad

ADVERTISEMENT

Beef Steak, Boiled Eggs, Beetroot, Tomatoes, Cashew nuts, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

Suya Steak Salad

Beef Suya, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Radish, Chickpeas, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing

Avo Spicy Chicken Salad

Spicy Chicken, Avocados, Eggs, Cabbage, Carrot and Lettuce

Sweet n Spicy Chicken Salad

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicy Chicken, Grapes, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce

Sweet Veggies Salad

Avocado, Grapes, Sweet pepper mix, Sweet corn, Cabbage, Carrot & Beetroot and Lettuce

---

ADVERTISEMENT