More Nigerians are seeking to eat better, improve their diet and enjoy local Nigerian meals more healthily. Understanding this, So Fresh has maintained a commitment to providing Nigerians with fresh meals that satisfy cravings and help sustain healthy living.
So Fresh Switch-Up: So Fresh partners Chef Imoteda for tasty new salads with Nigerian flavour
#FeatureBySoFresh
Recommended articles
A market pioneer that creatively redesigned how you enjoy popular Naija foods, So Fresh became the number one healthy food chain by offering delicious, nutrient-rich meals that give you the best taste of Naija, and the satisfaction of eating right. Don’t worry about food not having enough flavour for your Nigerian palette, So Fresh always understands the assignment when it’s about Nigerian meals.
From day one till now, they’ve not stopped serving the best; becoming even better and healthier with the introduction of new food packs and salad offerings.
So Fresh Switch-Up: Introducing a new range of Salads
So Fresh continues to offer a wide range of fresh salads, juices, smoothies, parfait, fiesta wraps, sandwiches, and other healthy meals on the go.
With the new ‘So Fresh Switch Up’ campaign, they’re taking things to the next level with an array of salads, specially prepared in partnership with celebrity Chef Imoteda, who is best known for her culinary skills and her popular cooking show, "Heels in the Kitchen."
Founder of Heels in the Kitchen Academy, Chef Imoteda brought along her unique approach to creating Nigerian food, using innovative recipes to switch up what the average salad looks and tastes like.
The result is a delicious and nutrient-packed array of mouth-watering salads that will delight your taste buds to no end. Look at what she cooked up
Salads by So Fresh & Chef Imoteda
Here’s a list of the super salads with Nigerian essence, created by So Fresh & Chef Imoteda for the #SoFreshSwitchUp campaign.
Each salad is a whole meal, packed with healthy servings of protein, vegetables, and other vitamin-rich ingredients. There’s also a chef’s recommendation on how to enjoy each salad.
Let’s eat:
1. Shrimp Delight Salad: A wholesome medley of Shrimps, boiled eggs, avocado, sweetcorn, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, lettuce, lemon, and sesame seeds
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
2. Nutty Steakhouse Salad: Enjoy the nutty crunch of Beef steak, boiled eggs, beetroot, tomatoes, cashew nuts, sweetcorn, carrot, cabbage and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
3. Avo Spicy Chicken Salad: Yummy and spicy mix of Spicy chicken, avocados, eggs, cabbage, carrot, and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
4. Sweet n Spicy Chicken Salad: It’s sweet n spicy! Spicy chicken, grapes, sweetcorn, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
5. Apple Chicken Salad: Apples in salads! Enjoy this mix of Herbed chicken, apple, sweetcorn, cucumber, bell pepper, boiled eggs, carrot, cabbage and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
6. Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad: A spicy surprise of Spicy chicken, pineapple salsa, cucumber, radish, chickpeas, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
7. Shrimp Delight Salad
Shrimps, boiled eggs, avocado, sweetcorn, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, lettuce, Lemon and Sesame Seeds
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
8. Grilled Catfish Salad: Enjoy a meaty and chewy mix of Grilled catfish + kidney beans, radish, tomatoes, sweetcorn, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
9. Apple Chicken Salad
Herbed chicken, apple, sweetcorn, cucumber, bell pepper, boiled eggs, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
10: Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad
Spicy chicken, pineapple salsa, radish, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, and lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Get more salads with So Fresh
There’s more where those came from. Click here to see the full list of healthy salads you need daily.
While you can order each meal and salad pack online, there are multiple So Fresh locations in Lagos and Abuja open to deliver fresh, flavourful chow to you when you need it.
● The Campaign message ‘So Fresh Switch Up’, names of the new different salads and their dressings are to be mentioned.
● Link to order the salads: https://sofreshng.com/online-store/categories/salads ● Store locations in Lagos and Abuja: https://sofreshng.com/locations
Tone: Formal, Exciting & Fresh.
Delivery Date: To be communicated via email
Key talking points:
Flavourful, new and exciting healthy food options
Perfect for the Nigerian palette
Mention how it is filling and is a complete meal and not a side.
Execution:
To announce the new menu, you will create a blog post talking about
— The Brand
So Fresh is a Nigerian fast-food brand that prides itself on providing fresh, healthy, and delicious meals made from locally sourced ingredients. The brand's focus is on offering healthy alternatives to traditional fast-food options while still maintaining affordability and convenience. Their menu includes a variety of salads, sandwiches, smoothies, wraps, and soups. The brand also offers meal plans and catering services for individuals and corporate events. So Fresh has multiple locations in Nigeria and has received several awards for its innovative and healthy menu options.
— The New Menu
So Fresh recently launched a new menu of exciting Salads and dressings, developed by a celebrity Chef (Chef Imoteda).
The products are different in taste, look, and ingredients from the old salad menu; so there is a need to engage and delight existing and prospective customers to drive product acceptance.
The salads on this menu are; Shrimp delight salad, Nutty steakhouse salad, Apple chicken salad, Spicy chicken surprise salad, and two salads with the Naija twist - Suya steak salad, Grilled catfish salad.
— Who Created it?
Chef Imoteda is a Nigerian chef, food entrepreneur, and food blogger who is best known for her culinary skills and her popular cooking show, "Heels in the Kitchen." She is also the founder of Heels in the Kitchen Academy, a culinary school that teaches individuals how to cook Nigerian cuisine. Chef Imoteda is known for her unique approach to cooking Nigerian food, using innovative and modern techniques to create delicious, visually appealing, and healthy dishes. Her passion for cooking and promoting Nigerian cuisine has earned her a large following both in Nigeria and internationally.
You will also give a quick breakdown of the different salads
Mini-Shrimp Delight Salad
Shrimps, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Sweetcorn, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cabbage, Lettuce, Lemon and Sesame Seeds
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
Mini-Nutty Steakhouse Salad
Beef Steak, Boiled Eggs, Beetroot, Tomatoes, Cashew nuts, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Mini-Avo Spicy Chicken Salad
Spicy Chicken, Avocados, Eggs, Cabbage, Carrot, and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Mini - Sweet n Spicy Chicken Salad
Spicy Chicken, Grapes, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Mini - Apple Chicken Salad
Herbed Chicken, Apple, Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Boiled Eggs, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
Mini-Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad
Spicy Chicken, Pineapple Salsa, Cucumber, Radish, Chickpeas, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Shrimp Delight Salad
Shrimps, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Sweetcorn, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cabbage, Lettuce, Lemon and Sesame Seeds
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
Grilled Catfish Salad
Grilled Catfish + Kidney Beans, Radish, Tomatoes, Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Apple Chicken Salad
Herbed Chicken, Apple, Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Boiled Eggs, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Honey Mustard Dressing
Spicy Chicken Surprise Salad
Spicy Chicken, Pineapple Salsa, Radish, Cucumber, Carrot, Cabbage, and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Nutty Steakhouse Salad
Beef Steak, Boiled Eggs, Beetroot, Tomatoes, Cashew nuts, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Suya Steak Salad
Beef Suya, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Radish, Chickpeas, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce
Recommended dressing: Herby Ranch Dressing
Avo Spicy Chicken Salad
Spicy Chicken, Avocados, Eggs, Cabbage, Carrot and Lettuce
Sweet n Spicy Chicken Salad
Spicy Chicken, Grapes, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Cabbage and Lettuce
Sweet Veggies Salad
Avocado, Grapes, Sweet pepper mix, Sweet corn, Cabbage, Carrot & Beetroot and Lettuce
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySoFresh
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng