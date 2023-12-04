ADVERTISEMENT
Smirnoff reinforces its commitment to championing diversity & inclusion at the Beatz Awards

Numerous factors, including the rise of Afrobeat, can be attributed to this growth. However, there is still gender disparity in the music business.

Smirnoff wants to be the catalyst for transformation in the Nigerian music industry by championing diversity and inclusion. First, in 2017, DJ Tgarbs won the Smirnoff DJ search, which highlighted talented female DJs in Nigeria.

Smirnoff's new campaign, WE DO WE, highlights and honours talented female producers in Nigeria. For the first time in the Beatz Awards' 8-year history, the brand is sponsoring the Female Producer of the Year category.

At the 8th Award ceremony of the Beatz Awards at Muson Centre Lagos on 18 November 2023, Priscilla Saszy Duru aka Saszy Afroshii, winner of the Smirnoff Producer of the Year award category, won one million Naira, a 2023 Apple MacBook Pro, and a year's supply of Smirnoff drinks. Dunnie Lawal, aka Dunnie, the first runner-up was awarded five hundred thousand Naira.

Speaking at the award presentation, Priscilla Saszy Duru, the winner, said: "I'd like to say thank you to Smirnoff. It's not news that female producers are not as many and we don't get as much recognition. So I really appreciate being recognized in this way, it's very inspiring and it gives me and other female producers the motivation to keep doing more! Thank you Smirnoff!"

Abi Ipaye, Senior Brand Manager at Smirnoff, emphasised the importance of recognising female music producers, stating: "In the Nigerian music industry, there is an unexplored segment characterised by a lack of inclusivity and recognition for female music producers. The collaboration with The Beatz Awards is just one of the numerous initiatives through which we aim to emphasise the significant contributions of women in shaping diverse music genres that continually captivate audiences and influence the Afro-pop culture, both in Africa and across the world."

For more information about Smirnoff's partnership with Beatz Awards and other projects, follow @Smirnoffng on Instagram to keep up with its activities.

