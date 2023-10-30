ADVERTISEMENT
Sedlec Ossuary: The Czech church made with bones

Oghenerume Progress

The Sedlec Ossuary stands as one of the most visited tourist attractions in the Czech Republic

Would you worship in this church? [CNN]
Would you worship in this church? [CNN]

Some church buildings even have biblical texts and pictures of religious figures.

This is why it will be quite weird to know that there is an existing church that defies this norm and is instead made of thousands of human bones.

The Sedlec Ossuary, often referred to as the "Church of Bones," is located in the quaint town of Kutná Hora, Czech Republic. This church is quite different from other churches as it is made with human bones.

It is estimated that this unusual church contains the skeletons of between 40,000 and 70,000 people, whose bones have, in many cases, been artistically arranged to form decorations and furnishings for the chapel.

The Sedlec Ossuary's history dates back to the 13th century when the abbot of the Sedlec Monastery returned from a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. It is said that he brought back soil from where Jesus was crucified.

He sprinkled this soil from Jerusalem in the Sedlec cemetery, and when people heard about this, they all wanted to be buried there.

During the Black Death in the 14th century and the Hussite Wars in the 15th century, thousands of people died and a lot of them were buried in this famous cemetery.

Years later, the town needed expansion and bones were exhumed from the cemetery and stacked in the basement of the Sedlec Ossuary church.

In 1870, František Rint, a woodcarver, was appointed to organise these bones. With a creative vision, he transformed the bones into elaborate decorations, including chandeliers, a chalice, and even a coat of arms.

Skulls and femurs adorn the ceilings and walls, creating an eerie yet captivating atmosphere.

Today, the Sedlec Ossuary stands as one of the most visited tourist attractions in the Czech Republic.

Visitors and tourists are both mesmerised and intrigued by the bone-adorned interior, making it a unique destination for those seeking an unconventional historical and cultural experience.

Efforts are made to preserve this historical site, ensuring that its unique charm and historical significance endure for generations to come.

Some people see the church as eerie [Atlas Obscura]
Some people see the church as eerie [Atlas Obscura]

This church that some might see as eerie serves as a reminder of mortality and the transient nature of life and the inevitability of death.

Would you love to worship in this church?

