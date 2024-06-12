ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 reasons a PhD is better than an international passport

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Obtaining a PhD and having an international passport each come with their unique advantages and opportunities.

PhD over international passport
PhD over international passport

However, a PhD offers several profound and long-lasting benefits that can outweigh the utility of an international passport. Here are five reasons why a PhD might be considered better than an international passport.

Recommended articles

A PhD is a significant academic achievement that provides lifetime recognition and prestige. It signifies a high level of expertise and dedication in a specific field, earning respect from peers, employers, and society at large.

Unlike an international passport, which is a travel document, a PhD represents personal and professional growth that lasts a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Enhanced respect and credibility in academic and professional circles.
  • Recognition as an expert or authority in your field.
  • Permanent addition to your credentials, unlike a passport which expires.

Holding a PhD can open doors to advanced career opportunities that are often not accessible with just an international passport.

It qualifies you for high-level positions in academia, research, and industry, often leading to higher salaries and greater job security.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Eligibility for specialized and senior roles in various fields.
  • Increased earning potential and job stability.
  • Opportunities for leadership and innovation in your area of expertise.
Money making potentials[Businessday]
Money making potentials[Businessday] Pulse Nigeria

A PhD allows you to contribute to the body of knowledge in your field and make a positive impact on society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through original research, you can address critical issues, solve complex problems, and advance understanding in your discipline. This contribution can lead to meaningful changes and improvements in various sectors.

  • Making significant contributions to scientific, technological, and social advancements.
  • Enhancing the quality of life and societal progress through research.
  • Earning the satisfaction of having a lasting impact on your field and community.
PhD over international passport
PhD over international passport PhD over international passport Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The rigorous process of earning a PhD fosters profound personal development and intellectual growth.

It challenges you to think critically, solve complex problems, and develop a deep understanding of your subject matter. This intellectual rigor can enhance your cognitive abilities and foster lifelong learning.

  • Improved critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills.
  • Deep sense of personal achievement and fulfillment.
  • Continuous intellectual stimulation and growth.
ADVERTISEMENT

Pursuing a PhD helps you build extensive academic and professional networks that can span the globe. These connections can provide support, collaboration opportunities, and career advancements that go beyond the utility of an international passport.

  • Access to a global community of scholars, researchers, and professionals.
  • Opportunities for international collaborations and projects.
  • Enhanced ability to attend and present at conferences and seminars worldwide.

While an international passport is essential for travel and global mobility, a PhD offers deeper, long-lasting benefits that can significantly impact your personal and professional life.

From lifetime recognition and career advancement to intellectual growth and societal contributions, a PhD provides a foundation for continued success and fulfillment that transcends geographical boundaries.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you are in love with two people here are 7 ways to choose the right one

If you are in love with two people here are 7 ways to choose the right one

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

7 bad things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

7 bad things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

5 reasons a PhD is better than an international passport

5 reasons a PhD is better than an international passport

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

Worst blackouts in history [freepik]

What's the longest time a country spent without electricity? 5 worst blackouts ever

How to make ice cream without milk or cream

How to make ice cream without milk or cream

Isaac Gerald Guinness World Record [Instagram]

Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt