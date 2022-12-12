When it comes to welcoming countries, the basic way to rank them is the ease of access, that is visa-free country, visa-on-arrival and other rules that allow you to enter the country.
Ranking the most welcoming countries for tourists in 2022
Here are the countries you can easily travel to.
What makes a country unwelcoming for you and welcoming to other others is simply your countries' passport. A Nigerian passport will get you into fewer countries but with a British passport, more countries will open their doors to you.
Global citizenship firm, Arton Capital has shared its rank of Most Welcoming Countries of 2022. On the Welcoming Countries Rank, they examined 199 nations and only evaluated them based on the number of passports they accept visa-free, with visa on arrival, or with eTA.
According to CNN, there is easy access for 54 nations to Canada which ranks a modest No. 71 that places it just above Australia, which allows 46 nations to do so, and the United States, which allows 45.
Most African countries are pretty open, the most open countries are Angola, Djibouti, Guinea, Maldives, Comoros, Somalia, Bolivia, East Timor, Malawi, Qatar, Micronesia, Burundi, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Tuvalu, Samoa, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Seychelles, Togo, Uganda, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Suriname, Palau, Dominica, Madagascar Malaysia and Lesotho are the most open countries.
The least "welcoming" are North Korea, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan.
