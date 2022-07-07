PulseElection2023: Even if you plan to japa, here are 5 reasons to still get your PVC

See, here are 5 reasons you should still get your PVC even if you’re leaving Naija very soon.

1. An additional form of identification

It would not hurt to have an additional form of identification, and it further asserts that you are a full-fledged citizen of the country. Let's not forget that the voter's card is even more portable to carry in a purse or wallet.

It is also permanent, so there is no need to renew, unlike other forms of identification. Imagine having your National Identity card, your International passport, and your voter's card; you don turn spec be that!

2. Change of plans

God forbid oo, but what if your Japa plans get delayed or postponed? This could happen for so many reasons; policies from your country or the country you intend to go to, or another world crisis; plans change, and you find yourself still in the country by election time.

Don't worry; get the PVC first; nothing will happen to your Japa plans.

3. Patriotism

Your patriotism and political participation show when you get your voter's card even though you have relocation plans.

It is your right as a legal citizen of the country to vote and even be voted for. You may even decide to fly back to Nigeria just to vote; it could happen!

4. Think long term

It is a one-time thing; even if you do not use it now, it could always be useful in the future. You may just need to show your voter's card one day.

5. Sense of Attachment

Having your voter's card will always provide a sense of attachment to your homeland. Your nationality should never be stripped from you.