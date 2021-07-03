Peanut burger: Here's how to make this snack

These burger are a great tasty snack. Most people have eaten the tinnier version before, but you can also make yours at home.

Ingredients

1 cup roasted peanuts/groundnuts

⅓ cup plain flour (all-purpose flour)

⅓ cup corn flour

⅓ cup rice flour

¼ cup icing sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Preparation

1. Mix all the dry ingredients together. Sift through a sieve.

2. Whisk the egg very well until foamy.

3. Add 1 heaped tablespoon of the mixed dry ingredients to the egg and whisk again till you have a smooth light batter.

4. Put the roasted peanuts/groundnuts in another bowl, scoop a small quantity of the egg batter into the peanuts. Shake the contents in a circular motion.

5. Add the dry ingredients mixture, shake in a circular motion till the peanuts are coated with the dry ingredients.