Pategi Beach: The undiscovered natural wonder of Nigeria

An excellent example of such is the Pategi beach found in a small town called Pategi in Kwara state, north-central of Nigeria.

Pategi or Patigi, as the case may be loosely translates to “small hill”; it is a town and a local government in Kwara state. The town is located at the banks of the River Niger and doubles as one of the largest local government areas in the state.

The residents of this small hilly town are the Nupe tribe, who, apart from their language, also speak Yoruba. The inhabitants are primarily fishermen, fish traders, and farmers, harvesting guinea corn, millet, cassava, and rice.

Pategi is ruled by a monarch, who the sitting Governor of the state usually appoints. The Pategi is not like the regular sandy beaches in other parts of the country, and its uniqueness lies in the ruggedness of its terrain.

It is visited by tourists year in, and year out because of the history that surrounds it; most of these tourists are usually first-timers who have heard of the natural wonder and decided to see it first hand.

The scenery of the beach is so artistic that it gives tourists a very soothing feeling. The palm trees, golden sand, and waters are must-see aesthetics in the area.