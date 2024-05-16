ADVERTISEMENT
7 other home uses of lemongrass besides cooking

Beyond its role in the kitchen, lemon grass has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and natural remedies

Lemongrass
Lemongrass

Lemongrass, known for its distinctive citrus flavour, is a staple in many culinary traditions.

However, this fragrant herb offers a plethora of uses beyond the kitchen. Here are some surprising and practical ways you can incorporate lemongrass into your daily life at home.

Lemongrass contains citronella, a natural oil that is effective in repelling mosquitoes and other insects.

You can make your insect repellent by boiling lemongrass in water, straining the mixture, and pouring it into a spray bottle.

Spritz it around your home or on your skin to keep pesky bugs at bay.

The soothing aroma of lemongrass makes it an excellent choice for aromatherapy. You can use lemongrass essential oil in a diffuser to create a calming atmosphere in your home.

Its fresh, citrus scent can help reduce stress, anxiety, and even improve your mood. Adding a few drops of lemongrass oil to your bath can also provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

Lemongrass
Lemongrass ece-auto-gen

Lemon grass's natural antibacterial and antifungal properties make it a great addition to homemade cleaning solutions.

Mix lemon grass oil with water, vinegar, and a bit of dish soap to create a powerful all-purpose cleaner.

This mixture can be used to clean countertops, floors, and other surfaces, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean.

Lemon grass is beneficial for both skin and hair care. It has antiseptic and astringent properties that can help to cleanse and tone the skin.

You can make a simple toner by steeping lemon grass in hot water, letting it cool, and then applying it to your face with a cotton pad.

For hair care, adding a few drops of lemon grass oil to your shampoo can help promote healthy scalp and hair growth, and it may even help reduce dandruff.

Lemon grass tea is a popular remedy for digestive issues. Drinking lemon grass tea can help soothe stomachaches, reduce bloating, and improve overall digestion.

It is also believed to have detoxifying properties, which can aid in cleansing the liver and kidneys.

A photo of lemon grass
A photo of lemon grass Pulse Live Kenya
The pleasant scent of lemongrass can help improve the air quality in your home. Besides using it in a diffuser, you can boil lemon grass in water on the stove, allowing the steam to permeate your living space.

This can help neutralise odours and create a refreshing environment.

Lemon grass can also be used in crafts and decorations. Its long, slender leaves are perfect for weaving into mats, baskets, or wreaths.

Additionally, dried lemon grass stalks can be used in potpourri or as decorative elements in floral arrangements.

